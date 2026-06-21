Bắc Ninh plans 5,000ha free trade zone linked to Gia Bình airport

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh plans to develop a 5,000ha free trade zone linked to Gia Bình International Airport, aiming to create an international trade and services hub and a new growth engine for the region.

The plans were developed under a resolution approving adjustments to the province's 2021-2030 master plan, which was recently adopted by the provincial People's Council.

Under the adjusted plans, the free trade zone will be developed as a modern integrated complex combining manufacturing, logistics, trade, services, innovation and the digital economy.

It is envisioned as a gateway connecting Việt Nam to global markets, a key hub coordinating economic flows across the northern growth region and a catalyst for stronger links between Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh and neighbouring industrial provinces.

To support the project, Bắc Ninh is accelerating investment in Gia Bình International Airport, which is planned to meet ICAO 4F standards. The airport is expected to handle 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, rising to 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2050.

The province also plans to establish a specialised economic zone covering around 10,000ha in Kép and Lạng Giang communes and surrounding areas. The project will leverage the advantages of the North-South economic corridor, the Hà Nội Capital Region’s industrial, urban service belt and strategic transport infrastructure including expressways, railways, a cross-border railway station and the Kép inland container depot.

This specialised economic zone is designed as a multi-sector economic hub with modern technical and social infrastructure. Priority sectors will include high-tech industries, logistics, trade, urban development, services, science and technology, innovation, education and training, healthcare and eco-tourism and resort development.

According to the province’s development strategy, these flagship projects are expected to help strengthen competitiveness, attract investment, accelerate economic growth and gradually transform Bắc Ninh into an internationally significant trade and services centre while supporting sustainable and modern urban development.

Alongside these initiatives, Bắc Ninh is promoting the development of commerce and services. It plans to expand e-commerce based on modern digital infrastructure, encourage businesses and cooperatives to participate in domestic and cross-border online marketplaces and build supply chains linked to product traceability and quality standards.

It will also develop modern and high-quality multimodal transport and logistics services through the application of advanced technologies.

In addition, the province aims to become a major cultural, spiritual, ecological and entertainment tourism destination in the Hà Nội Capital Region, strengthening its position on inter-provincial and inter-regional tourism routes and increasing tourism’s contribution to gross regional domestic product. —VNA/VNS