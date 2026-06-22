HCM City shifts consumer stimulus strategy beyond discounts to experiences

HÀ NỘI — HCM City businesses are moving beyond traditional discount campaigns and increasingly focusing on customer experiences, integrated services and added value as new drivers of consumption and tourism.

The shift reflects changing consumer behaviour, with convenience, entertainment and personalised experiences becoming as important as price in purchasing decisions.

According to businesses, discounting alone is no longer sufficient to attract customers in an increasingly competitive market.

Electronics retailer Nguyễn Kim is among the companies changing the way promotional campaigns are designed.

Nguyễn Kim's Marketing and Omnichannel Retail Director Đinh Quốc Bảo said the company was moving away from direct price cuts on individual products and focusing instead on bundled offers that provide greater value to consumers.

For example, Bảo said customers buying an air conditioner might receive an air purifier or a fan, while a second purchase could enjoy an additional 5–10 per cent discount.

"Combo sales programmes with increasing incentives based on the number of products selected are also being expanded," he said.

Shopping malls are also adopting new approaches to attract and retain visitors.

Takeshi Yamaguchi, Retail Operations and General Manager of Estella Place, said the shopping centre was developing an experiential retail model where customers come not only to shop, but also to enjoy entertainment and family-oriented activities.

"The highlight of this summer is a pilot pet-friendly policy, which has received positive feedback from customers and helped increase visitor traffic. Retail tenants have also reported better business performance as customers spend more time at the mall and participate in more activities," Yamaguchi said.

For manufacturers, innovation is increasingly focused on helping consumers access product information more easily.

Representatives of Orion Vina Food Co Ltd said consumers were becoming more selective and prefer products with clear and intuitive information.

The company has redesigned the packaging of its ChocoPie products to highlight specific values. Information such as the number of cakes and product weight is displayed more prominently, alongside the message 'Big cake, full flavour' to make it easier for customers to identify and compare products.

According to the company, the changes are intended to refresh packaging, communicate product value more effectively and strengthen customer engagement.

Building a consumption ecosystem

The changes taking place among businesses are also shaping HCM City's approach to stimulating demand.

Trần Như Quỳnh, head of the Trade Management Division under the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, said the city was moving away from isolated promotion programmes and toward building an integrated consumption ecosystem involving multiple sectors.

"Instead of focusing only on shopping, promotional programmes will be connected with tourism, entertainment, the night-time economy and other experiential activities," Quỳnh said.

"Visitors to HCM City will not only be able to sightsee, but also participate in shopping promotions, entertainment services and cultural activities," she added.

The department is currently working with airlines, tourism operators, entertainment providers and retailers to develop integrated promotional packages aimed at attracting both domestic and international visitors, while encouraging longer stays and higher spending.

Under the city's plan, two major annual shopping campaigns will be launched.

The 'Vibrant Summer Shopping Season' will begin on July 7 and coincide with major shopping dates, such as August 8 and September 9. The second campaign, 'Vibrant Spring Shopping Season,' will run from November 11 to February 2, 2027.

Additional programmes, including luxury brand promotions and themed events, are also being prepared to enhance the attractiveness of the retail market.

According to Quỳnh, integrating commerce with tourism and entertainment is expected to create new momentum for the city's trade and service sectors and support economic growth.

Regional shopping destination

From the perspective of investors, increasing visitor spending is becoming more important than simply attracting more tourists.

Lê Hồng Thủy Tiên, CEO of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), said HCM City should develop large outlet centres based on international models.

"HCM City needs well-planned outlet centres that are not merely discount shopping venues, but integrated destinations for shopping, entertainment and leisure for families and tourists," Tiên said.

"When developed in a synchronised manner, these outlet centres can become important destinations for both domestic and international tourists, helping position HCM City as a shopping hub in Việt Nam and the wider region," she added.

IPPG also proposed developing integrated retail models that combine shopping with cultural activities, exhibitions and regional specialities, allowing visitors to experience products and traditions from different parts of the country in a single destination.

As businesses and policymakers adopt new approaches, HCM City is gradually transforming its consumer stimulus strategy from large-scale discount programmes to a broader ecosystem linking commerce, tourism, culture and entertainment. — BIZHUB/VNS