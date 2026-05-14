Việt Nam targets $300 billion in digital technology industry revenue by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to raise revenue from its digital technology industry to at least US$300 billion by 2030, under a new Government development programme designed to position digital technology as a key driver of economic growth and national competitiveness.

Approved under Decision 840/QĐ-TTg issued on May 13, the digital technology industry development programme for the 2026-30 period identifies technology as a strategic economic sector that will underpin Việt Nam’s national digital transformation, support ambitions for double-digit economic growth and help the country achieve high income developed nation status by 2045.

Private enterprises will play a central role, with a focus on promoting the development of major domestic corporations, while the State will focus on building legal frameworks, planning industrial infrastructure and creating market demand through national science, technology and digital transformation projects.

Emphasising the 'Made in Việt Nam' spirit, the programme aims to foster domestic ownership of core technologies and strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese technology companies in global markets.

Under the programme, Việt Nam targets annual digital technology revenue of at least $300 billion, with an average growth rate of 12 per cent or higher in the next five years.

Export revenue from digital products and services is expected to reach $55 billion or higher by 2030, with average yearly export growth of at least 30 per cent.

Another goal is for the number of digital technology enterprises to increase to 100,000, providing jobs for more than three million workers in the industry.

The programme further seeks to strengthen Việt Nam’s participation in global value chains and position the country as a regional and international hub for digital technology manufacturing and services.

It also targets the establishment of between 16 and 20 concentrated digital technology zones nationwide, including at least one large digital technology hub aligned with the development strategies of key economic regions.

At least one shared high-performance computing centre will also help support major national projects and complex technological tasks.

By 2045, Việt Nam aims to become one of the world’s leading digital technology industry centres, with the sector serving as a major pillar of national economic growth and prosperity.

To achieve these goals, the programme outlines a series of key measures, including promoting research and development, expanding the industry’s workforce, building modern digital infrastructure, developing technology markets and supply chains, establishing industry databases and information systems, and supporting the semiconductor sector.

Statistics from the Ministry of Science and Technology show that the digital technology industry generated an estimated revenue of more than VNĐ622 trillion (nearly $24 billion) in April, up 38 per cent from a year earlier.

There are currently around 80,000 active digital technology enterprises nationwide.

Digital technology revenue reached $198 billion in 2025, up 26 per cent from 2024. — VNS