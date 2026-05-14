Poultry sector adapts to global challenges, eyes new export opportunities

Việt Nam’s poultry industry is coming under increasing pressure from rising input costs, disrupted export markets, and declining domestic prices, as geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global trade flows. In response, industry players are stepping up efforts to cut costs, diversify markets, and accelerate technology adoption to remain competitive.

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, president of the Vietnam Poultry Association, shares his assessment with the media.

Given the current volatile global context, how do you evaluate the Vietnamese poultry industry?

Due to the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, the livestock sector, particularly poultry, has been severely affected. Logistics costs have risen sharply, while costs of animal feed, materials, and veterinary medicines have all increased by 15–20 per cent.

Many enterprises exporting to the Middle East have been severely impacted, with orders declining due to excessively high shipping costs, and some have even had to suspend shipments. Meanwhile, the domestic market has also shown unfavourable developments. In the last six months of 2025 meat and egg prices were profitable for producers and acceptable for consumers, but prices have dropped sharply since the end of March 2026.

Notably, egg prices at farms are currently only around VNĐ1,300–1,400 per egg, much lower than the production costs of VNĐ1,600–1,700, depending on scale. It can be said that the situation in the Middle East has had a clear impact on the entire sector. If the conflict continues to escalate, the livestock industry is expected to remain under pressure through the end of the year.

What is the industry doing to cope with these challenges?

In light of the complex geopolitical context, the association has organised several meetings with major enterprises, both foreign and domestic, to discuss response measures.

One of the primary directions is to reduce input costs through improved corporate governance. Additionally, for enterprises with integrated production chains, we encourage stronger linkages between farmers and suppliers of breeding stock and feed to share risks and profits during this difficult phase.

With the Middle East market facing hurdles, we are shifting our focus towards Asian markets. Major corporations such as CP Group and De Heus are preparing for exports to Japan and Singapore.

Encouragingly, since the end of last year, several companies have recorded solid growth in export orders for processed chicken, particularly after entering the Singapore market. From now until the end of the year, exports of poultry products, especially eggs and processed meat, are expected to increase.

There are concerns that Việt Nam’s poultry breeding sector still faces limitations. What is your view?

Looking at the overall picture, Việt Nam has largely mastered production technology for coloured-feather chickens, with a wide range of breeds suitable for both short- and long-cycle farming. Several brands such as Minh Dư, Dabaco, and Cao Khanh have established a solid presence in the domestic market.

However, for white-feather broilers, the country remains almost entirely dependent on imports. As logistics costs rise, import prices have increased, while domestic selling prices remain at VNĐ28,000–32,000 per kilogramme, placing pressure on businesses.

Similarly, high-yield duck breeds are mostly imported, and the market is largely dominated by foreign corporations. Although Việt Nam has many indigenous varieties, their productivity remains relatively low, limiting competitiveness.

In response, the association is telling businesses to focus on domestic research and the selection of local chicken breeds, leveraging the advantages of native varieties to gradually increase market share. In the coloured-feather segment, the target is to capture 70–80 per cent of the market.

For egg-laying chickens, both white- and brown-egg varieties still rely heavily on imports, which remains a major strategic challenge for the industry.

What is the association’s plan to promote poultry consumption in the future?

One of the association’s key functions is to support enterprises in trade promotion.

In recent years, the Vietnam Poultry Association has effectively implemented policies to strengthen internal trade linkages. Regulations have been introduced to enhance connectivity across the ecosystem, from breeding and farming to veterinary services, feed production, equipment supply, processing, and distribution.

Under this model, enterprises not only support each other in trading activities but also build strategic partnerships for “win-win” development.

Many enterprises have developed contract farming models within closed value chains, from supplying breeding stock and feed to purchasing output products. As a result, internal trade has delivered positive outcomes, ensuring competitive pricing, stable supply, especially amid global disruptions, and consistent product quality.

At the same time, the association has placed strong emphasis on expanding export markets. It has actively participated in international trade fairs and exhibitions, including major events in Thailand, China, and India last year, where many members secured export contracts.

In the coming period, the association will continue to participate in domestic and international exhibitions, including ILDEX Vietnam 2026, a trade fair in China in August, and a poultry exhibition in India in November.

Notably, despite its strong domestic production, India remains interested in importing certain poultry products from Việt Nam due to its large consumer demand, presenting an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their market reach.

Through these trade promotion efforts, the association aims not only to showcase production inputs but also to further promote finished poultry products, thereby expanding markets and boosting exports in the future.

How do you assess the use of technology, particularly AI, in the poultry industry?

The use of high technology, especially digital technology and AI, is developing rapidly in the livestock industry. Most large-scale industrial producers have adopted these technologies, such as chip-based monitoring systems to track animal health and growth and control disease, and the use of robots for waste treatment and livestock health monitoring.

The use of digital technologies has become increasingly widespread. This is an inevitable trend. For livestock products to remain competitive, adopting technology is essential, as science and technology are key drivers of modernisation and enhanced competitiveness in the years ahead.

Looking forward, the industry needs to shift from quantity- to value-driven growth, while also meeting its responsibilities towards the environment, society, and consumers, especially in ensuring food safety.

In addition, the country’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will place significant demands on the sector, with livestock production playing an important role in meeting this target. — VNS