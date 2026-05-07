VN’s overseas investment more than double in first four months of 2026

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese firms invested nearly US$714 million abroad in the first four months of the year, more than doubling year on year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

The total included $691.1 million committed to 74 new projects, up 2.6 times from the same period last year, and an additional $23 million in capital increases across four existing projects.

Power generation and distribution led outbound investment with $164 million, accounting for 23 per cent of the total, followed by construction with $153 million and transportation and warehousing with $149.2 million.

Vietnamese firms invested in 32 countries and territories during the period. Laos was the largest destination, receiving $198 million, or 27.7 per cent of the total, followed by Kyrgyzstan with $150 million, the British Virgin Islands with $83 million and Angola with $30 million.

Official data show that by the end of 2025, Việt Nam had investments in 85 countries and territories, with 1,991 valid projects and total outbound investment exceeding $23.7 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS