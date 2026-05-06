International medical and pharmaceutical expo opens

HÀ NỘI — The 34th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026) opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday, bringing together 300 industry participants from more than 15 countries and territories.

The exhibition, which runs until Saturday at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

Other segments on display include analytical and laboratory systems, technical support equipment, healthcare technology, beauty products and devices, medical tourism, smart healthcare solutions and cleanroom equipment, among others.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Health Minister Vũ Mạnh Hà said the Party and State have consistently prioritised healthcare, identifying the protection and improvement of public health as a central task in the country’s socio-economic development strategy.

He cited Resolution No 68-NQ/TW, which affirms the private sector as a key driver of the economy, with medical, pharmaceutical and equipment industries seen as high-potential areas requiring support for development, innovation and deeper international integration.

On that basis, he said the health sector is accelerating digital transformation, including the application of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data in healthcare management and service delivery, while refining policies to support businesses, enhance competitiveness and facilitate global integration.

Hà called on businesses and relevant agencies to step up research and adoption of advanced technologies, particularly digital tools, AI and big data, to help build an innovation ecosystem, improve service quality and management efficiency and move towards a smart healthcare system.

He also urged stronger international cooperation through joint ventures and technology transfer to integrate more deeply into global value chains in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

In addition, the deputy minister stressed the need to develop the domestic pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries in a more modern and specialised direction to ensure national health security.

He called for continued administrative reforms and policy improvements to create a transparent and favourable investment environment, alongside stronger regulatory discipline and more effective state management in the health sector.

Finally, he emphasised the importance of social responsibility, urging stakeholders to ensure the quality and safety of medical products and services, adopt a patient-centred approach, and strengthen public trust in the healthcare system.

Hà also praised VIETNAM MEDIPHARM, saying it is not only a venue to showcase achievements and advanced products but also an important forum for fostering connections and cooperation among businesses, scientists and medical experts both at home and abroad.

He said the event is expected to open up new opportunities for cooperation and technology transfer, contributing to the development of a more modern, efficient and sustainable healthcare sector in Việt Nam, and helping improve the quality of medical services for the public.

Several side events will be held alongside the exhibition, organised by Vietnam Medical Products Import-Export JSC and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, including a conference on digital transformation in healthcare aimed at advancing modern, smart hospital systems and business matching activities. — VNS