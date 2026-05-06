Government launches nationwide crackdown on intellectual property violations

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has ordered a nationwide crackdown on intellectual property (IP) infringement from May 7 to May 30, calling for stricter enforcement and tougher penalties against counterfeit goods, copyright piracy and trademark violations.

Under Official Dispatch No. 38/CĐ-TTg dated May 5, ministries, local authorities and enforcement agencies have been instructed to launch coordinated inspections and investigations nationwide, with violations to be handled under a 'no forbidden zones, no exceptions' principle.

The Government said IP violations remain complicated in several sectors and localities despite recent enforcement gains, affecting the investment climate and the legitimate rights of businesses and consumers.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with investigating and prosecuting serious cases involving copyright, trademarks and geographical indications.

Authorities were also ordered to dismantle major online piracy websites, particularly those illegally distributing films, music, television programmes and mobile games in Vietnamese and foreign languages, especially English.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will conduct inspections of software copyright compliance at enterprises, as well as online copyright violations related to films, music, television and video games. The ministry was instructed to ensure that the number of handled cases rises by at least 20 per cent compared to May 2025.

Market surveillance forces under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and local governments were ordered to intensify inspections of counterfeit and trademark-infringing goods, also targeting a minimum 20 per cent increase in handled cases year-on-year.

Customs authorities will tighten checks on imported and exported goods and suspend customs clearance where there is clear evidence of IP infringement.

The Government also requested the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy to accelerate prosecution and trial processes for major IP-related cases to strengthen deterrence.

Provincial and municipal authorities were instructed to immediately establish inter-agency task forces led by local chairpersons to coordinate enforcement efforts. Ministries and localities must submit daily rapid reports on major cases to the Ministry of Science and Technology for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to improve Việt Nam’s business environment and strengthen the country’s reputation in international economic integration, according to the dispatch. — BIZHUB/VNS