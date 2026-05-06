Exporters urged to prepare response to Canada’s wood product safeguard probe

HÀ NỘI — Canada has launched a global safeguard investigation into certain imported wood products, prompting Vietnamese authorities to warn exporters to prepare for potential trade impacts and legal procedures.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) said it had received information from Việt Nam’s mission in Geneva that Canada had formally notified the WTO Committee on Safeguards following a decision by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) to initiate the probe.

The investigation was officially launched on April 21, at the request of the Canadian government, based on a recommendation from the country’s finance minister.

It covers three categories of products: solid and engineered wood cabinets and vanities, solid and engineered hardwood flooring and engineered wood storage furniture.

According to TRAV, the CITT is expected to issue questionnaires to domestic producers, importers and foreign manufacturers on May 15, which is also the deadline for interested parties to submit notices of participation and representation.

Responses are due by June 5, while public hearings are scheduled to begin on October 1, in a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual participation.

TRAV has advised Vietnamese associations and exporters to review shipments of affected goods to Canada, study the investigation notice and relevant procedures and prepare appropriate response strategies.

Manufacturers and exporters are also encouraged to register as interested parties before the May 15 deadline to safeguard their rights and interests and to prepare complete data and documentation for timely submissions.

Exporters should closely monitor developments, diversify markets and assess potential financial impacts under different scenarios, including the possible imposition of safeguard measures by Canada. — BIZHUB/VNS