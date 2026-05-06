Retail sale revenue hits $96.95 billion in four months

HÀ NỘI — Domestic consumption in the first four months of 2026 maintained a positive growth, with total retail sale revenue of goods and consumer services rising by 11 per cent year-on-year to nearly VNĐ2.6 quadrillion (US$97 billion), the National Statistics Office reported.

Retail sales of goods made up VNĐ1.94 trillion, increasing by 11 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total, sales of clothing increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year; food and beverages increased by 10.2 per cent; household goods, tools, and equipment increased by 7.9 per cent; cultural and educational items increased by 6.2 per cent; and other goods increased by 18.2 per cent.

Some localities with high year-on-year retail sales growth include: Quảng Ninh (up 12.8 per cent); Bắc Ninh (up 11.5 per cent); Cần Thơ (up 10.4 per cent); and Hải Phòng (up 10.3 per cent).

Revenue from accommodation and food services amounted to VNĐ317.4 trillion, an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Several localities showed strong growth in accommodation and food services, including Đà Nẵng (17.7 per cent), Hải Phòng (14.6 per cent), Cần Thơ (14.5 per cent), HCM City (9.5 per cent), and Hà Nội (9 per cent).

Revenue from travel and tourism services was nearly VNĐ32 trillion, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total and increasing by 12 per cent compared to the same period last year, due to the high number of domestic and international tourists visiting Việt Nam during holidays and Lunar New Year.

Other services contributed a revenue of VNĐ258.5 trillion, up 8.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. — BIZHUB/VNS