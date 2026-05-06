Ministry seeks private-sector-led model for nationwide EV charging network

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction is seeking to develop a model to encourage the participation of the private sector in building a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with a focus on mobilising private resources and expanding public-private partnerships.

The ministry has assigned its Department of Science, Technology, Environment and Construction Materials and the Academy of Strategy and Cadres Training, to draft a scheme on developing the charging infrastructure.

The move is part of the effort to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 09/2026 on enhancing energy efficiency, accelerating energy transition and promoting electric transport.

The ministry said that the scheme must take a comprehensive and coordinated approach, aligned with planning, investment and operation of road transport infrastructure, urban systems and residential areas.

Specifically, the scheme must assess current EV adoption trends and charging infrastructure, while evaluating future demand, network distribution and the capacity of the power grid and land resources as well as addressing requirements related to fire safety, traffic safety and environmental protection.

The ministry stressed that the proposal should include recommendations to improve policies on technical standards, grid connections, electricity pricing, land use, investment and service operations, as well as safety and environmental regulations.

Of note, the scheme must develop a model which encourage the participation of the private sector, aimed at maximising resources from businesses and leveraging public-private partnerships and other appropriate mechanisms.

In late March 2026, the ministry had instructed its units to urgently implement the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 09, including studying regulations to integrate EV charging infrastructure into urban projects, parking facilities and construction works, and developing incentives for investment in urban charging networks.

The ministry is also reviewing policies to promote green transport.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, as of the end of 2025, Việt Nam had issued 28 national standards related to EV charging infrastructure, aligned with international IEC standards. These include 12 standards for charging stations, six for connectors, six for charging cables, and four covering batteries during charging to provide a technical foundation for safe and integrated deployment. — BIZHUB/VNS