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Vietjet ground handling unit serves Air India

May 06, 2026 - 14:34
Vietjet's brand value has risen 117 per cent to $906 million in 2026, according to Brand Finance’s Airlines 50 2026 report.

 

Airport NEO provides a full suite of ground handling services for Air India’s operations to and from Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HÀ NỘI — Airport NEO Ground Services Company, which evolved from Vietjet Ground Services Centre, said it successfully handled Air India’s inaugural scheduled international flight to Hà Nội at Nội Bài International Airport.

The milestone comes as Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company reports a sharp increase in brand value, which it said has more than doubled, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing airline brands globally.

Airport NEO provides a full suite of ground handling services for Air India’s operations to and from Hà Nội, including passenger handling, ramp operations, load control, inflight provisioning, cabin cleaning, ramp technical support and commercial terminal services.

The company added that its operations are supported by international safety and security standards.

Originally launched in 2020 as VJGS, Airport NEO said it now operates a broader service ecosystem designed to support Vietjet’s self-handling capabilities, aiming to improve operational control, safety, service quality and on-time performance.

It said its handling of Air India flights demonstrates compliance with international operational standards.

Looking ahead, Airport NEO said it plans further investment in infrastructure, equipment and workforce development to expand services for both domestic and international carriers as part of Vietjet’s broader aviation growth strategy.

Separately, Vietjet said its brand value has risen 117 per cent to US$906 million in 2026, according to Brand Finance’s Airlines 50 2026 report.

It attributed the growth to expansion across markets including Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan and South Korea, as well as strong passenger demand, with load factors reaching 86 per cent, and diversified ancillary revenue streams accounting for 41 per cent of total income. — VNS

Vietjet handling unit Air India

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