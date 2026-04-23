Northern region breaks ground on first major wind power project

HÀ NỘI — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the Quảng Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant, marking one of the first large-scale wind energy projects in northern Việt Nam and signalling a further step in the country’s renewable energy expansion.

The project is located in Hoành Bồ Ward, Quảng Ninh Province, and is expected to open a new phase in the exploitation of wind resources in the region.

With an investment of nearly VNĐ7.3 trillion (about US$280 million), the plant will have a capacity of 200MW, featuring 32 modern wind turbines and a synchronised grid connection system. It is scheduled to become operational in 2028 and will generate nearly 600 million kWh of electricity annually.

The project is developed by a consortium of Cuong Thinh Thi Group and Ea Sup 5 JSC, both of which have experience in solar and wind projects in southern Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Ánh said the project would deliver economic benefits, increase local budget revenues and create jobs while marking the province’s shift towards innovation and sustainable growth.

He described the project as a milestone in the transition from brown to green energy in line with national energy security strategies and long-term development plans.

Cuong Thinh Thi Group CEO Trần Quang Tuyến said the plant would not only provide stable clean power for the northern grid but also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support Việt Nam’s commitments under COP26.

Beyond energy supply, the project is expected to stimulate local socio-economic development, including infrastructure upgrades and supporting services while contributing to a greener economic structure.

Quảng Ninh is considered one of Việt Nam’s most promising localities for wind power development, thanks to its 250km coastline and stable monsoon wind patterns. Studies estimate the province’s offshore wind potential at around 13,000MW, with more than 2,300MW available onshore.

Authorities have incorporated renewable energy targets into provincial planning and proposed multiple wind projects for inclusion in the national power development plan. Between 2025 and 2035, Quảng Ninh aims to develop about 4,700MW of wind capacity. — VNS