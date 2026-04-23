SHB targets VNĐ19 trillion profit and unveils new brand identity

HÀ NỘI — Saigon–Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) on Wednesday held its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, approving an ambitious profit target of over VNĐ19 trillion (US$722 million), a 16 per cent dividend plan and officially launching a new brand identity to mark a new phase of transformation.

Shareholders approved SHB’s 2026 business plan under two scenarios based on actual credit growth limits.

Under the base case, with credit growth at 10.2 per cent, outstanding loans are projected to reach VNĐ681.7 trillion. The bank targets pre-tax profit of over VNĐ17.6 trillion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, and total assets of VNĐ974.8 trillion, up 9 per cent.

In a more optimistic scenario, with a 16 per cent credit growth cap, outstanding loans could rise to VNĐ716.1 trillion. Pre-tax profit is expected to hit nearly VNĐ19.2 trillion, up 28 per cent, while total assets would surpass VNĐ1 quadrillion, marking a 15 per cent increase. In both scenarios, SHB commits to keeping its non-performing loan ratio below 2 per cent.

Chairman Đỗ Quang Hiển noted that the State Bank of Vietnam has initially assigned SHB a credit growth quota of 10.5 per cent for 2026.

Providing an update on recent performance, CEO Ngô Thu Hà said first-quarter pre-tax profit reached VNĐ4.66 trillion, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Total assets stood at nearly VNĐ931 trillion, up 4.4 per cent compared to the end of 2025. Capital mobilisation reached VNĐ672 trillion, up 4.5 per cent, while credit outstanding totalled VNĐ632.8 trillion, up 2.15 per cent.

Key safety indicators remained within regulatory thresholds, including a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 12.6 per cent and a loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 77 per cent.

16 per cent dividend and search for long-term foreign partner

The AGM approved a 2025 dividend payout ratio of 16 per cent, comprising 10 per cent in shares and 6 per cent in cash, equivalent to total payments of around VNĐ8.55 trillion.

In 2026, SHB plans to issue nearly 534.5 million shares to pay dividends at a 10 per cent ratio, increasing charter capital by VNĐ5.34 trillion. Once all capital-raising plans are completed, including private placements and previously approved ESOP issuance, the bank’s charter capital is expected to reach VNĐ58.8 trillion.

Addressing shareholder questions on the search for a foreign strategic investor, Chairman Hiển said the market is becoming more attractive as Việt Nam’s stock market moves closer to an upgrade.

“Many potential investors are interested, but we are looking for a committed, long-term partner,” he said.

“Our criteria go beyond capital. We want a partner that can contribute to governance, technology and supply chains. We expect to make a selection within this year.”

Subsidiary divestment, Huawei cooperation and new logo unveiled

Also at the meeting, Vice Chairman Đỗ Quang Vinh introduced SHB’s new brand identity, inspired by the S-shaped geography of Việt Nam and the philosophy of harmony between heaven and earth. The rebranding marks a strategic milestone in the bank’s comprehensive transformation.

Regarding cooperation with Huawei, SHB leaders confirmed that the group will act as a consultant on the bank’s future technology architecture. The partnership will be implemented selectively and in compliance with Việt Nam’s regulations on security and data protection.

On plans to transfer its subsidiaries in Laos and Cambodia, Chairman Hiển said regulatory approval has been obtained in Laos. In Cambodia, however, the process is ongoing due to temporary market challenges linked to a Chinese conglomerate, and SHB is continuing to seek suitable investors.

Shareholders also approved a plan to establish a wholly Vietnamese-owned bank at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) to expand access to foreign capital.

The chairman also updated progress on the bank’s headquarters project at 31-33 Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hà Nội. The project has been approved for 14 above-ground floors and five basements. SHB aims to complete legal procedures this year and break ground early next year, creating a landmark building in the capital’s central district.

All proposals were passed with high approval rates at the close of the meeting. — VNS