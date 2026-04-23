Việt Nam would build brand of agricultural products in global value chain

For the first time, Việt Nam, with its own national pavilion, will participate in GREEN×EXPO 2027, an international event focused on the green economy and sustainable development, in Yokohama, Japan. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has assigned its Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre to take the lead in implementing this initiative.

On this occasion, Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, spoke to Việt Nam News reporter Trần Như about strategies for the development of markets and branding for Vietnamese agricultural products, and the ambitious target of US$100 billion in agro forestry and fishery exports by 2030.

In the context of increasing global competition, what are the core conditions for genuinely elevating the brand of Vietnamese agricultural products?

In modern trade, a brand is no longer determined solely by marketing images or attractive packaging. For agricultural products, a brand is built on genuine quality, transparent processes, reliable data and real responsibility throughout the entire value chain.

Today’s international consumers are not only concerned with taste or price competitivenes. They also want to know where a product comes from, how it is produced, whether it is safe, whether it harms the environment, and whether it meets sustainability standards. Therefore, to elevate the brand of Vietnamese agricultural products, it is essential to build value chains that are green, digitalised and transparent.

First is the green factor. Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global trade rules. ESG standards, circular economy models, carbon emission reductions and biodiversity protection are becoming mandatory requirements rather than voluntary options. This means that Vietnamese agricultural products must demonstrate environmental responsibility in order to maintain their share in premium markets.

The project on developing one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta is a typical example. After more than two years of implementation, the results have exceeded the initial targets. Notably, pilot models show that farmers can reduce seed use, fertilisers and pesticides while improving economic efficiency. This proves that green growth not only benefits the environment but also delivers financial gains.

Next is digitalisation. In today’s era, data is the foundation of market trust. Without transparent traceability, it is very difficult to enter modern retail systems. Việt Nam’s implementation of traceability systems for major export products such as durian shows that the agricultural sector is on the right track.

Another key factor is consistency in standards. A strong brand cannot be built on fragmented, small-scale production lacking linkages. To achieve international branding, there must be stable raw material zones, improved deep processing, more efficient logistics, and consistent quality control.

In short, the brand of Vietnamese agricultural products can only be elevated through quality, transparency and sustainable development - not merely by increasing output.

How are global green policies such as EUDR and CBAM affecting Vietnamese agriculture?

New global green policies create both pressure and opportunities for restructuring Vietnamese agriculture.

Take the coffee sector as an example. In 2024 and 2025, Vietnamese coffee achieved remarkable export value growth. One important reason is the sector’s early adaptation to the EU’s EUDR mechanism.

The EUDR requires imported products to prove they are not linked to deforestation. To meet this requirement, Việt Nam’s coffee industry has promoted the development of cultivation area databases, traceability systems and technical guidance for enterprises.

Early preparation helps reduce trade risks while encouraging the entire production chain to shift towards greater transparency and sustainability.

Similarly, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) sends a clear policy signal: goods entering developed markets will increasingly need to demonstrate their emission levels and environmental responsibility.

Although CBAM is not yet widely applied directly to all agricultural products, the trend is evident. In the future, pressure to measure emissions will become more widespread. Therefore, Vietnamese agriculture needs to move ahead by building systems to monitor, report and reduce emissions across the production chain.

Viewed positively, this is an opportunity for Việt Nam to upgrade its growth model. Countries that can organise greener, more transparent and more efficient value chains will gain greater market trust.

Viet Nam aims to reach $100 billion in agro-forestry-fishery exports by 2030. What are the key solutions to achieve this target?

The $100 billion target is entirely achievable, but the prerequisite is a transformation in the growth model.

First, there must be a shift from an agricultural production mindset to an agricultural economy driven by market signals. Production should begin with consumer demand, standards and opportunities in high-value segments, rather than producing first and then seeking markets, as in traditional approaches.

Second, export markets must be diversified. In a volatile global context, dependence on a few markets poses significant risks. Việt Nam must both maintain its presence in major markets and expand into potential ones, while increasing its footprint in modern retail systems and cross-border e-commerce.

Another key solution is upgrading trade promotion. Trade promotion can no longer be limited to trade fairs or short-term marketing. It must become a strategic tool to anticipate policy changes, analyse consumer trends, and build long-term brands.

At the same time, enterprises need stronger support to upgrade value chains, including raw material development, deep processing, cold-chain logistics, intellectual property, geographical indications, green certification and digital transformation.

Finally, building the brand of agricultural products must be seen as building the national brand. When the world thinks of Vietnamese agricultural products, they should associate them with quality, safety, transparency and environmental responsibility.

What significance could GREEN×EXPO 2027 in Yokohama have for promoting the image of Vietnamese agriculture in the coming period?

GREEN×EXPO 2027 in Yokohama goes far beyond a conventional trade promotion activity.

The event takes place at a time when the green economy is becoming the common language of global development. Its theme envisions a future society in harmony with the environment. Therefore, Việt Nam’s first-time participation as the organiser of a national pavilion carries special significance.

We are not only showcasing Việt Nam’s production capacity, but also demonstrating an agricultural sector that is transitioning strongly towards green growth, smart production, sustainable consumption and value-based integration.

More importantly, participation should be viewed from a national positioning perspective. It is an opportunity to affirm that Việt Nam is not standing outside global green trends or lagging behind, but is proactively engaging and adapting.

If executed well, the image of Vietnamese agricultural products at this event will not only consist of items such as rice, coffee, fruits or seafood, but will also tell a broader story of a country developing agriculture in a sustainable, responsible and modern way. This is also how Việt Nam can elevate its position in the global value chain. — VNS