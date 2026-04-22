Vin stocks help VN-Index gain nearly 24 points

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices increased on Wednesday, marking a notable reversal from an earlier pullback in the morning as buying demand strengthened sharply in the afternoon.

By the close, the VN‑Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) jumped 23.82 points, 1.3 per cent, to 1,857.30 points.

The VN30‑Index, representing the 30 biggest stocks in terms of market capitalisation on HoSE, also gained 18.33 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 2,025.41 points.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX‑Index rose 2.09 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 255.36 points.

Across the two main exchanges, 168 stocks gained versus 260 that fell. Total trading value across the exchanges reached over VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$866.2 million).

The standout catalyst was Vingroup (VIC), which rose to the ceiling price on the day the group held its shareholders' meeting.

VIC closed at VNĐ207,200 a share, setting an all-time price peak. The gain pushed VIC's market capitalisation above VNĐ1.6 quadrillion, at the highest level ever recorded in Việt Nam's stock market.

The conglomerate contributed nearly 23.5 points to the market's rallies.

Another notable mover was Novaland (NVL), which extended its rally into a fourth consecutive session. The stock closed at VNĐ18,750 per share, up 5.93 per cent.

Novaland will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23. The company has updated the meeting documents related to a private share issuance plan. Under the revised proposal, NVL is expected to issue 800 million shares, compared with the previously approved plan of 350 million shares.

Other influencers were Vinhomes (VHM), Techcombank (TCB), and Vincome Retail (VRE). All were up at least 0.92 per cent.

On the downside, sentiment was pressured by some pillars, including Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Sacombank (STB), Gelex Electricity (GEE), Vietcombank (VCB), and PV Gas (GAS). Among those, HPG posted the biggest loss in market cap, erasing nearly 0.56 per cent from the VN-Index.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net selling trend, offloading a net value of VNĐ 98.56 billion on HoSE and VNĐ 4.23 billion on HNX.

Today's recovery signals that market sentiment is gradually improving, although stock-level divergence persists and selling pressure from foreign investors shows no sign of easing. — BIZHUB/VNS