PM asks National Assembly to support raising tax exemption threshold for business households

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Tuesday asked National Assembly (NA) deputies to support a draft law on raising the threshold of tax-exempt revenue for households and individual businesses to ensure fairness amid increased costs.

At a meeting of the 16th NA’s first session to discuss the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on Value Added Tax, the Law on Corporate Income Tax and the Law on Special Consumption Tax, the PM said some content in the laws should be addressed quickly, as they are new issues.

Hưng explained that although the Law on Personal Income Tax and the Law on Value Added Tax were just issued in the last quarter of 2025, current high fuel prices and global uncertainties have significantly affected priority groups, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, business households and individual businesses.

Government leaders have therefore urgently directed the Ministry of Finance to immediately develop a draft law on raising the tax exemption threshold and report it to the NA.

"We reported to the NA’s chairman, requesting permission for the Ministry of Finance to conduct research and, if possible, propose the amendment during this session for the National Assembly to consider," Hưng said.

Under the draft law, the Ministry of Finance proposes that the tax exemption threshold for business households and individual businesses be raised to VNĐ1 billion per year from the current VNĐ500 million.

Due to the tight time frame, the relevant agencies of the Ministry of Finance are currently finalising a draft decree guiding the implementation of the draft law.

Once the NA approves the draft law, the draft decree will be immediately submitted to the Government for promulgation, Hưng said. — BIZHUB/VNS