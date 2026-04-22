Vietnam Airlines to boost Hà Nội–Moscow flights from July 1

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will increase flights between Hà Nội and Moscow from three to four per week from July 1, adding a Sunday service to meet rising travel demand.

Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. All flights will be operated using wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

The move follows a strong recovery in the Việt Nam–Russia market.

In 2025, Việt Nam received about 690,000 Russian visitors, nearly triple the previous year. In the first two months of 2026, arrivals reached around 246,000, up threefold year on year. Total air passenger traffic between the two countries has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, deputy general director of the airline, said the carrier would continue to closely monitor market developments and adjust operations accordingly while maintaining strict safety standards. He said flexible capacity increases on international routes would help ensure smooth connectivity on key corridors, particularly in Europe.

The airline operates 11 direct routes between Việt Nam and Europe using Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft and plans to launch a Hà Nội–Amsterdam service from June 16. — VNA/VNS