Over 40,000 products on show at annual Global Sourcing Fair Việt Nam

HCM CITY — More than 40,000 products are on show at the Global Sourcing Fair Việt Nam 2026, which opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The three-day event, organised by Vinexad and Global Sources (Hong Kong) at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, has attracted more than 500 verified suppliers in four main product groups: fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, and printing and packaging.

They are from Việt Nam, mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, India, and ASEAN member countries.

Organisers say the event aims to help buyers find suppliers capable of handling large orders with shorter lead times.

James Liu, chief executive of Global Sources, said buyers are placing greater emphasis on flexibility and diversification, with Việt Nam becoming an increasingly important manufacturing base in Asia.

“This fair helps connect buyers with suppliers able to support more resilient supply chains.”

The Vietnamese companies taking part include Vinabedding, TLD Việt Nam, Artex Nam An, Sakos, and Inochi.

Many offer OEM and ODM services and meet international standards such as ISO, BSCI and OEKO-TEX®, and target markets including the US, Europe and Japan.

New product areas this year include bags and luggage, baby and children’s wear, and personal care and wellness.

There are also dedicated pavilions for Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises, ASEAN products and international exhibitors, including for beauty goods from South Korea and tech accessories from China.

The fair is expected to attract 12,000 buyers from over 120 countries, including more than 500 from major retailers like Walmart, Staples, Nitori, and Muji.

The event also includes a fashion show and a number of industry seminars.

Speakers from VITAS, AusCham and Amazon Global Selling are discussing issues such as supply chains and e-commerce.

A business matching programme is expected to arrange more than 2,000 meetings.

An online version of the fair is also running, allowing around 60,000 buyers to connect with exhibitors. — VNS