Việt Nam remains trusted production hub for Italy’s footwear companies

HCM CITY — Italy and Việt Nam share a dynamic and steadily growing economic relationship, with Italian brands, including those in the footwear industry, choosing Việt Nam as a trusted production base, according to Italy's Consul General in HCM City, Alessandra Tognonato.

The Consul General's remark was delivered at an exclusive teaser event in HCM City to introduce MICAM Milano, the world's leading event for fashionable, high-quality, innovative, and sustainable footwear.

During the event, Tognonato reaffirmed that bilateral trade has significantly expanded in recent years, with a notable increase in the presence of Italian companies investing in Việt Nam.

“This is particularly visible in the footwear and fashion supply chain, where Italian brands have chosen Việt Nam as a trusted production base.”

She also highlighted that prominent companies such as Premiata, Superga, and Kappa have established a presence in the country, serving as concrete examples of how industrial ecosystems can complement each other by blending Italian creativity and design excellence with Việt Nam's manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce.

Italy is a significant partner in Việt Nam's footwear industry. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), in 2025, Italy exported 672,198 pairs of shoes to ASEAN markets, valued at 92.3 million euros (US$108 million), with 105,698 pairs exported to Việt Nam, amounting to 5.9 million euros ($6.9 million). Leather footwear accounted for over 68 per cent of these exports, followed by textile, synthetic, rubber, and slippers.

Việt Nam stands as Italy's 71st export market in terms of value and quantity.

Regarding imports, Việt Nam ranked fourth by value of origin and second by quantity. In 2025, Italy imported footwear from Việt Nam worth 601 million euros ($703 million), marking a 63.0 per cent increase year-on-year, with about 33.2 million pairs imported at an average price of 18.12 euros ($19) per pair.

At the event, officials from Italy reiterated their ongoing efforts to foster trade relations between the two countries, especially in the footwear industry.

Ilaria Piccinni, trade commissioner of Italian Trade Agency (ITA) HCM City, said: “ITA is dedicated to fostering trade relations between Italy and Việt Nam. We facilitated strategic connections by assisting Italian firms in identifying potential buyers and helping Vietnamese enterprises find the most suitable and reliable Italian partners.

"We provide assistance services to Italian companies such as market intelligence, B2B meetings and we do promotional events in Việt Nam. We also organise sponsored business trips for Vietnamese buyers to visit tradeshows in Italy.”

Piccinni committed that ITA will continue to support both Italian and Vietnamese companies in the footwear sector and strongly encouraged Vietnamese importers to participate in MICAM Milano, as it serves as a premier strategic gateway to international markets.

MICAM Milano, the world's leading footwear event held in Milan, Italy, showcases collections from top global brands. Organised twice a year in February and September, the event serves as a global meeting point for manufacturers, buyers, designers, and industry professionals, providing insights into market trends, innovation, and business opportunities.

With over 800 brands and thousands of buyers from more than 130 countries, MICAM Milano represents a key gateway for companies looking to expand internationally.

As Việt Nam continues to emerge as a dynamic market in the global fashion supply chain, MICAM Milano aims to build meaningful connections and support long-term industry growth.

The event in HCM City not only updated participants on trends in the international footwear market but also offered a curated networking opportunity for Vietnamese and international stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. — VNS