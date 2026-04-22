FedEx partners with Viettel Post to strengthen Việt Nam delivery network

HÀ NỘI — Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has entered a strategic partnership with Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post) to expand its delivery network and enhance cross-border logistics in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, effective April 26, Viettel Post will act as FedEx’s National Network Provider (NNP) in Việt Nam, supporting nationwide pickup and delivery operations as part of an upgraded operating model aimed at improving efficiency, flexibility and service quality.

FedEx will leverage Viettel Post’s domestic logistics capabilities, including its transportation fleet and nationwide infrastructure, to better serve Việt Nam’s growing trade and e-commerce sectors. Viettel Post will handle key functions such as pickup and delivery, warehouse operations and coordination of customs clearance, the companies said.

The integration of FedEx’s global logistics network with Viettel Post’s domestic system is expected to streamline end-to-end supply chains, reduce delivery times and extend pickup cut-off windows, improving access for Vietnamese businesses to international markets.

"Việt Nam is a strategic and one of the fastest growing markets for FedEx," president of FedEx North & South Pacific Masamichi Ujiie speaking at a signing ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

He described Việt Nam as one of Asia’s most dynamic economies, with growing influence in manufacturing, exports, e-commerce and cross-border trade, adding that this expansion is driving demand for faster, more flexible and globally connected logistics solutions.

“As Vietnamese businesses expand their reach, they increasingly need logistics solutions that are not only fast, but also resilient, flexible, transparent and globally connected,” he said, adding that the partnership marked a step forward in serving the market.

Ujiie said FedEx was investing in network capabilities as well as local infrastructure, technology, talent development and partnerships to strengthen the broader logistics ecosystem.

He added that stronger logistics networks could help Vietnamese companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises, compete more effectively in international markets and better access global opportunities.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence and customer experience,” said Đinh Thanh Sơn, deputy chief executive of Viettel Post.

He said the partnership marked a step in Viettel Post’s transition from a domestically focused operator to deeper integration with global supply chains.

By linking its nationwide infrastructure with the FedEx network, Vietnamese businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, would gain improved access to international markets through a more streamlined logistics chain, he added.

Sơn said Viettel Post would continue to upgrade its systems to improve transparency, consistency and alignment with FedEx’s international standards.

Viettel Post, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, operates a nationwide logistics network across all provinces and cities in Việt , while FedEx connects more than 220 countries and territories globally.

The move builds on FedEx’s transition to a direct service operating model in Việt Nam in June 2025 and reflects continued investment in the country’s logistics sector. — VNS