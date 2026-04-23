Resilience alone not enough for firms to thrive, experts say

HCM CITY — Businesses must move beyond resilience and proactively reinvent themselves to sustain growth, speakers said at a ceremony honouring the Việt Nam’s fastest-growing companies on Wednesday.

The event, co-hosted by Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet, announced the Top 500 Fastest-Growing Enterprises (FAST500), the Top 100 Promising Growth Companies (FAST RISING 100) and the Top 10 and Top 5 reputable firms in the real estate, construction and building materials sectors for 2026.

Opening the event, VietNamNet Editor-in-Chief Nguyễn Văn Bá said businesses are entering a phase where growth is no longer about 'moving fast' but about 'moving in the right direction' and ensuring sustainability.

He noted that the global economic environment remains volatile, with supply chains continuously being reshaped and lingering impacts from the energy crisis, including oil price fluctuations, pushing up production, operational and financial costs.

“In such conditions, maintaining growth is already difficult, let alone achieving rapid growth,” Bá said, adding that the companies honoured should be recognised for their ability to adapt rather than wait for favourable conditions.

“These enterprises did not stand still. They chose to adjust and move forward, overcoming pressure, rising costs and uncertainty.”

He described the FAST500 firms as 'engines' of the economy, the FAST RISING 100 as 'seeds of future growth', and companies in real estate, construction and building materials as the 'backbone' of infrastructure and urban development.

However, Bá stressed that resilience alone is no longer sufficient.

“The next phase will not belong to companies that only react quickly, but to those that proactively reinvent themselves,” he said, emphasising that innovation is no longer a slogan but a prerequisite for survival.

Artificial intelligence (AI), he added, is playing an increasingly central role, transforming how businesses operate - from production and governance to marketing and decision-making.

“Companies that adopt AI early and effectively will gain a real competitive edge. Those that stay on the sidelines risk falling behind very quickly,” he said.

He concluded that the era of easy, resource-driven growth is over, giving way to a period defined by strategy, innovation and real value creation.

Nearly two decades of benchmarking businesses

After nearly two decades of research and rankings, Vietnam Report’s listings have evolved into a trusted reference system for the market, going beyond simple recognition.

Organisers said this year’s rankings come at a time of strong economic filtering, when businesses are being forced to restructure, enhance governance and reposition their strategies to adapt to a changing environment.

Launched in 2011, the FAST500 ranking continues to honour companies that sustain high growth and strong business performance.

Within the list, the Top 50 Outstanding Growth Enterprises represents leading performers with stable growth, effective operations and positive contributions to society.

Meanwhile, the FAST RISING 100 highlights emerging companies with strong breakout potential, reflecting trends such as innovation, flexible business models and rapid recovery from market disruptions.

In the real estate, construction and building materials sectors, this year’s reputable company rankings signal a shift from 'opportunity-driven growth' to 'foundation-based development'.

According to organisers, corporate reputation is no longer defined by media presence alone, but by a combination of business performance, transparency and market trust. — VNS