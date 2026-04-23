CAEX, HashKey to build global-standard digital asset exchange in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Assets Exchange Joint Stock Company (CAEX) has officially announced a strategic technology partnership with HashKey Digital Asset Group to build and launch a leading crypto asset exchange that is fully licensed and purpose-built for the Vietnamese market.

Under the agreement signed during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026, the two parties will jointly develop a trading platform that meets international standards and is fully aligned with Việt Nam’s licensing requirements once the relevant legal framework is finalised and implemented. This collaboration lays a critical foundation for the development of a safely and transparently operated digital asset market, helping build long-term trust among investors.

HashKey will serve as CAEX’s core technology partner, granting CAEX exclusive rights to use its institutional-grade exchange technology in Việt Nam to support CAEX’s digital asset trading operations.

The Asian 'blockchain unicorn' will also provide comprehensive support, spanning platform architecture, security and compliance systems, while leading the development of a customised and localised trading platform tailored specifically to the Vietnamese market.

The selection of HashKey carries strategic significance for CAEX. As one of the leading digital asset brands in Hong Kong and across Asia, HashKey brings extensive experience in building and operating licensed exchanges, along with proven technological and governance capabilities recognized internationally.

The combination of HashKey’s technological strengths and CAEX’s strong domestic market position and regulatory compliance capabilities is expected to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Việt Nam’s digital asset market.

This partnership further reinforces CAEX’s pioneering position in Việt Nam’s crypto asset market which has been attracting significant attention in Việt Nam. In recent times, CAEX has taken a series of important steps to strengthen its capital base, expand its network of strategic partners and enhance its technology platform.

The collaboration with HashKey demonstrates CAEX’s proactive and comprehensive preparation across finance, technology, and compliance, positioning the company to seize upcoming opportunities in Việt Nam’s digital asset market.

CAEX is a member of VPBank’s financial ecosystem, established with the vision of building a transparent and secure digital asset trading platform for investors.

Under the leadership of VPBankS, LynkiD and other strategic partners, CAEX brings together a team of seasoned experts in finance, technology and cybersecurity, with the goal of contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s digital financial ecosystem.

HashKey Exchange is a digital asset exchange operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, a subsidiary of HashKey Holdings Limited, a publicly listed company. The exchange is committed to setting high standards for compliance, asset protection and system security within the digital asset industry.

Operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, HashKey Exchange is among the first licensed retail digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. The platform is fully regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and holds Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses, as well as a digital asset exchange license under anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations.

HashKey Exchange is certified under ISO 27001 and ISO 27701, ensuring the highest standards of operational security and data protection. In strict compliance with applicable regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in mainland China, the US, and certain other jurisdictions. — VNS