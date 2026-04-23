Billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng rises to 63rd on global rich list as Vingroup shares hit record highs

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng has climbed to 63th place on the global rich list with a net worth of $35.3 billion as of Thursday morning, according to Forbes’ real-time data, driven by record-high shares of Vingroup.

Forbes data showed his fortune rising by $3.8 billion, or 9.96 per cent, reflecting strong gains in the group’s listed companies.

Vượng has surpassed several prominent figures including Jack Ma, MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates.

The surge in wealth followed a rally in Vingroup’s flagship VIC shares, which closed at a record VNĐ207,200 ($8.1) per share on Wednesday. VIC continued to rally by 2.56 per cent this morning to set a new record of VNĐ212,500.

The gains pushed Vingroup’s market capitalisation above VNĐ1.6 quadrillion, marking a record high for a listed company in Việt Nam.

Other Vingroup-linked stocks also posted gains, including Vinhomes, Vincom Retail and Vinpearl.

Vượng remains Việt Nam’s richest individual and is currently the only Southeast Asian representative in the world’s top 100 billionaires.

Other Vietnamese billionaires on the Forbes list include Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo with $4.1 billion (ranked 1,048th globally), Phạm Thu Hương with $3.8 billion (1,142nd) and Trần Đình Long with $2.8 billion (1,492th).

Lower down the list are Phạm Thúy Hằng with $2.7 billion, Hồ Hùng Anh with $2.3 billion, Ngô Chí Dũng with $1.2 billion and Nguyễn Đăng Quang with $1.1 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS