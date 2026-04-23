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First fresh pomelo shipment cleared for import into Australia

April 23, 2026 - 14:12
The first shipment of fresh pomelos was cleared on April 22 for import into Australia, marking a milestone in the country’s efforts to access high-standard overseas markets.
First pomelos from Việt Nam for sale in Australia. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Trang

HÀ NỘI — The first shipment of fresh pomelos from Việt Nam has been cleared for import into Australia, marking a milestone in the country’s efforts to access high-standard overseas markets, the Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said on Thursday.

The initial consignment, weighing 940.5kg, completed all customs procedures and was cleared on April 22, according to the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The shipment from Đồng Tháp Province is the first to enter Australia after years of negotiations and technical preparations, underscoring Việt Nam’s ability to meet stringent requirements on biosecurity, food safety and quality imposed by one of the world’s most demanding markets.

Australian authorities require imported pomelos to undergo strict quarantine and biosecurity checks at entry points, including documentation reviews and inspections of packaging, labelling and storage conditions.

The pomelo is the sixth fresh fruit from Việt Nam approved for the Australian market, following dragon fruit, mango, lychee, longan and passion fruit.

Upon arrival, the first batch was introduced at Sydney’s largest wholesale market to promote the product and connect with distributors and consumers.

Lý Hoàng Duy, director of fruit importer 4 Ways Fresh, said the successful clearance paves the way for larger volumes. He said the importer plans to increase imports to about 20 tonnes per week.

Australia’s domestic pomelo season runs from February to June. Outside this period, the country mainly imports pomelos from the United States, he said, adding that Vietnamese pomelos have strong potential in Australia due to their freshness and shorter transit times.

Trần Thị Thanh Mỹ, Vietnamese Deputy Consul General in Sydney and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, said the shipment represents a breakthrough for the country’s agricultural exports, noting that access to Australia requires extensive risk assessments, field inspections and negotiations on quarantine measures.

The successful entry of Vietnamese pomelos into Australia is expected to support further expansion of fruit exports and reinforce the country’s position in premium international markets, she added.

Customs statistics show total trade turnover between Việt Nam and Australia reached US$3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Exports rose 14 per cent to nearly $1.8 billion, with fruit and vegetable shipments increasing 29.4 per cent to $36.4 million.

In March alone, exports climbed 18.7 per cent to nearly $659 million, while fruit and vegetable exports rose 24.5 per cent to $14 million. — BIZHUB/VNS

pomelo export Australia

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