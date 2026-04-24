Việt Nam to become powerhouse of digital commerce innovation: study

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is accelerating past mere adoption to become a powerhouse of digital commerce innovation, according to a study entitled “State of Digital Commerce in Asia Pacific 2025”.

The study, which is conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Visa, reports that 76 per cent of Vietnamese consumers now shop online two to three times a month – a striking 19-point surge from 2024.

This rapid growth signals a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, where digital platforms are no longer just an alternative, but the primary engine of retail activity, the report commented.

While value and promotions remain key drivers, Vietnamese shoppers are maturing rapidly. Beyond the best price, consumers are demanding infrastructure they can trust: reliable platforms, stable payment systems, and seamless refund processes are now non-negotiable prerequisites for online purchases.

This sophistication extends to payment technology. The study reveals that 39 per cent of Vietnamese consumers are aware of tokenisation – the security standard that replaces sensitive card data with encrypted tokens.

This is the second-highest awareness level in the entire Asia Pacific region, indicating a market that is exceptionally primed for secure, one-click experiences.

With 37 per cent of consumers already utilising one-click card checkout, the foundation for a frictionless digital economy is already in place.

“Việt Nam stands at a pivotal moment where digital adoption is not just growing, it is transforming the very fabric of our economy. We are witnessing a consumer base that is ready for the future – embracing AI and demanding world-class security,” said Dung Đặng, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos.

The study also stressed that Việt Nam is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI retail revolution.

It found that 83 per cent of consumers currently use AI for discovery, with adoption projected to reach 93 per cent in the future.

More notably, Việt Nam is tied with India for the highest regional openness to agentic commerce, with 42 per cent of consumers willing to let AI agents handle purchasing on their behalf.

However, even in this high-growth environment, trust remains the gatekeeper. Regionally, reluctance to share personal data or doubts about AI recommendations still act as barriers.

The data suggests that while Vietnamese consumers are eager to experiment, their long-term loyalty will be won by platforms that can transparently demonstrate security and control. — VNS