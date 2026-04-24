Wave of cash dividend payouts peaks this week

HÀ NỘI — A series of listed companies are finalising shareholder lists this week to distribute cash dividends, with payout ratios ranging widely and the highest reaching 39 per cent, as the market enters a busy distribution period.

From April 20 to April 24, around seven to 11 companies have announced record dates, with most opting for cash payments. Dividend yields in this batch range from 8 per cent to 39 per cent, reflecting differences in business performance and profit allocation strategies approved earlier by shareholders.

Leading the group is Petrolimex Mechanical JSC, which has set April 24 as the record date for its 2025 cash dividend at a rate of 39 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ3,900 per share. The ex-dividend date falls on April 23 with payment scheduled for May 15.

With more than 7.2 million shares outstanding, the company is expected to distribute approximately VNĐ28 billion to shareholders.

The payout marks the highest dividend level in the company’s history, surpassing its previous peak of 33 per cent recorded in 2016, and continues a long-standing policy of consistent cash returns maintained over nearly two decades.

Several other companies are also offering relatively high cash dividends.

Safoco Foodstuff JSC plans to distribute a 30 per cent dividend, or VNĐ3,000 per share, with the same April 24 record date and an expected payment on May 8. The company is projected to allocate roughly VNĐ36 billion for the payout.

Similarly, Western - Sai Gon Beer will finalise its shareholder list on April 24 for a 30 per cent cash dividend, equivalent to VNĐ3,000 per share, with payment expected on May 22.

The company had previously advanced a 20 per cent interim dividend and will complete its full-year distribution plan after this tranche.

Mid-tier dividend rates are also present among industrial and utility firms.

VVMI - Manufacturing and Materials Equipment Trading has announced a 16 per cent payout, while Se San 4A Hydropower JSC is set to distribute around 16 per cent through a combination of retained earnings and current-year profits.

In the healthcare segment, Pharmedic Pharmaceutical Medicinal JSC will pay a second-round dividend of 14 per cent for 2025, following an earlier 10 per cent distribution completed at the end of last year.

Lower payout levels are seen at companies such as Thac Ba Hydropower JSC and Song Da Thanh Hoa JSC, with dividend rates of 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. — BIZHUB/VNS