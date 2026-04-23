Fuel prices drop again from April 23 afternoon

HÀ NỘI — Retail fuel prices were reduced further from 3pm on Thursday following a decision by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at VNĐ21,834 (US$0.83) per litre, down VNĐ100, and remaining VNĐ1,046 lower than RON95-III. The price of RON95-III is set at no more than VNĐ22,880 per litre, down VNĐ162.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is capped at VNĐ26,697 per litre, marking a sharp decrease of VNĐ1,159, and mazut 180CST 3.5S is priced at no more than VNĐ18,811 per kilo, down VNĐ820.

In the latest adjustment, the two ministries decided to contribute to the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund at VNĐ400 per litre for diesel and VNĐ400 per kilo for mazut, while making no withdrawals from the fund for any fuel products.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will coordinate with relevant agencies to monitor fuel traders’ compliance in ensuring adequate supply for the domestic market, pledging strict action against any violations.

Amid strong fluctuation in the global petrol prices, fuel prices in Việt Nam remain lower than those in neighbouring countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and China, the ministry added. — VNA/VNS