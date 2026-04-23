Hải Phòng port receives ultra-large container vessel

HÀ NỘI — The Hateco International Container Terminal (HHIT) in Hải Phòng received the ultra-large container vessel COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS on April 22, marking a new milestone as the biggest ship ever to dock at the port.

Measuring 400 metres in length with a deadweight tonnage of 197,087 DWT, the vessel, which links key hubs including Shanghai, Ningbo, Singapore, Rotterdam and Hamburg, is among the world’s largest container ships and the heaviest ever handled by Hải Phòng’s port system.

The vessel was handled safely and efficiently in line with international standards, reflecting improved infrastructure and operational capacity, the port said, adding that this opens significant opportunities for the northern port system to receive large-scale vessels.

Analysts said the ability of northern ports to accommodate mega-ships could reduce reliance on foreign transshipment hubs, lower logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of Việt Nam’s exports while strengthening its position in shifting global supply chains.

Nguyễn Văn Tiến, vice chairman of HHIT, said the company would continue enhancing operations, service quality and cooperation with shipping lines to support sustainable growth in the logistics sector.

In the long term, HHIT aims to develop into a green and smart port with a focus on technology adoption and operational optimisation.

Hateco Group plans to break ground on the Liên Chiểu International Container Port in Đà Nẵng on April 25. The project is estimated to require investment of VNĐ50 trillion (nearly US$2 billion) with a designed capacity of 5.7 million TEU annually, aimed at becoming a key transshipment gateway for central Việt Nam. — BIZHUB/VNS