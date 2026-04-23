Estonia-Vietnam seminar brings 12 firms to HCM City during minister’s visit

HCM CITY — Twelve Estonian companies joined an Estonia-Vietnam business seminar in HCM City on Thursday, part of the official visit of Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as the two countries seek to deepen trade and investment ties.

The firms represented sectors including defence, food and beverage, smart manufacturing, logistics and greentech, engaging with Vietnamese counterparts to explore potential partnerships.

Organisers said discussions focused on cooperation opportunities in digital transformation, sustainable production and supply chain development, areas where Estonia has sought to expand partnerships in Southeast Asia.

Tsahkna was travelling to HCM City from Hà Nội at the time of the seminar, with engagements in the southern economic hub scheduled as part of his April 22-24 official visit to Việt Nam, made at the invitation of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung.

During the trip, Tsahkna is expected to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hà Nội aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, before continuing to HCM City for meetings with local authorities and the business community.

An Estonian delegation including Ambassador Hannes Hanso and senior officials is due to take part in activities in the city, including an official reception and meetings with leaders of the HCM City People’s Committee.

Discussions are expected to centre on cooperation in information technology, digital transformation, e-government and trade and investment, underscoring Estonia’s strengths in digital governance and Việt Nam’s push to expand high-value sectors.

The seminar forms part of broader efforts by both countries to strengthen economic cooperation as Việt Nam’s largest economic hub seeks to deepen international partnerships in innovation-driven industries. — VNS