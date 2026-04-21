Việt Nam online agricultural wholesale market platform launched in Singapore

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced the official launch of the Việt Nam Online Wholesale Agricultural Market platform in Singapore, aimed at strengthening direct trade links between Vietnamese producers and overseas buyers.

The system is designed to directly connect Vietnamese producers with importers and distributors in Singapore and across the region.

Cao Xuân Thắng, Việt Nam’s Trade Counsellor in Singapore, said that the country held strong potential in the global supply chain, particularly in high-quality agricultural products.

The application of digital platforms like this online wholesale market could enhance export capacity, ensure transparency and improve responsiveness to the Singaporean and regional markets, he said.

The online agricultural wholesale market platform was launched by the Việt Nam Trade Office in Singapore as part of the Việt Nam–Singapore trade connectivity programme.

The programme, co-organised with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and other partners, attracted more than 200 participants from Singaporean regulatory agencies, business chambers and industry associations.

Participants and international partners had the opportunity to experience a range of high-quality Vietnamese products, including coffee, processed agricultural goods, handicrafts, speciality rice and packaged coconut water.

The programme created opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to demonstrate their supply capabilities and product quality in meeting the stringent standards of the Singaporean and international markets.

The programme is expected to significantly boost international cooperation and trade while promoting digital trade models like the online agricultural wholesale market as long-term connectivity infrastructure between Việt Nam and Singapore and encouraging businesses and investors from both countries to collaboratively build sustainable commercial ecosystems. — VNS