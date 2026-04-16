Ministry calls for actions to speed up power projects under revised PDP8

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for faster efforts to address bottlenecks in implementing the revised eighth power development plan (PDP8) and to speed up major power projects, as authorities seek to accelerate power generation and grid development to support double-digit economic growth.

At a nationwide conference on April 15, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Long said that the revised PDP8 plays a critical role in ensuring national energy security while supporting economic development and meeting commitments on energy transition and emissions reduction.

“Effectively implementing approved power generation and grid projects under the revised PDP8 is a key and critical task to ensure adequate electricity supply and achieve the country’s growth targets,” Long said.

Under the revised PDP8, Việt Nam aims to raise total installed power capacity to between 183MW and 236MW by 2030, meaning an annual addition of 16,815-25,660MW, a challenging task, he said.

At the meeting, Long reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to proactively resolve obstacles faced by local authorities and accelerate the implementation of power projects, noting that progress in approving investment policies and selecting investors for power generation and transmission projects has been slow.

The ministry urged local authorities to prioritise projects that can be deployed quickly, particularly utility-scale solar farms and solar installations on hydropower and irrigation reservoirs, to boost supply in the near term.

For large-scale power projects, the ministry said it is coordinating with relevant agencies to review and amend regulations to address legal and procedural hurdles. — VNS