Phú Thọ woos Shanghai firms as it seeks high-tech investment

HÀ NỘI — Phú Thọ Province held an investment promotion conference in Shanghai on Thursday, meeting representatives from 39 major Chinese companies as it seeks to attract high-tech and manufacturing projects.

During the conference, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Duy Đông highlighted Phú Thọ’s expanded scale following an administrative merger with Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình provinces in July 2025, creating a locality of more than 9,300sq.km and a population exceeding four million.

Located along the Kunming-Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng-Quảng Ninh economic corridor linking southwest China with northern Việt Nam, the province is positioning itself as a key industrial and logistics hub, Đông said.

Phú Thọ currently hosts 742 foreign-invested projects worth nearly $14 billion, including 180 projects from China totalling $3.57 billion, or about 26 per cent of its total foreign investment, according to provincial data. Major investors include BYD, while firms such as Pacific Group, JD Group and Geely are exploring opportunities.

The province has planned 57 industrial zones, with 30 covering more than 5,800ha and offering ready-built infrastructure and cleared land, authorities said.

Phú Thọ aims to develop high-quality industry, trade, logistics, healthcare and training sectors by 2030, and become a modern urban economy by 2045, Đông said, pledging administrative reforms and investment incentives to attract foreign businesses.

Discussions at the event focused on priority sectors including electronics, semiconductors, precision engineering, automotive manufacturing, new materials, renewable energy, research and development, logistics and specialised industrial parks.

Representatives of Shanghai-based companies expressed interest in the province’s investment environment and said they would step up surveys and cooperation plans in the future.

The conference is part of broader efforts to deepen economic ties between Viêt Nam and China and to position Phú Thọ as a competitive destination for international investors, according to local authorities. — VNS