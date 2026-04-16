Vietnam Airlines signs US$50 million cooperation agreements with Chinese partners

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has signed a series of cooperation agreements with Chinese partners worth an estimated US$50 million for the 2026–30 period, to strengthen its foothold in one of its most important international markets.

According to the airline, the agreements are designed to enhance operational efficiency across both passenger and cargo segments, while expanding its presence and reinforcing its position in China.

In the passenger segment, Vietnam Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Beijing Shuozoujiuzou Technology Co Ltd, a firm specialising in travel services and airline ticket distribution in China.

The five-year agreement, valued at around $20 million, is expected to boost two-way travel between Việt Nam and China. Under the deal, both sides will jointly develop tailored tourism products and step up destination promotion activities targeting Chinese travellers.

Planned initiatives include participation in tourism fairs and the launch of joint marketing campaigns to attract potential customers from both markets.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines noted that China remains one of the largest sources of international visitors to Việt Nam. Amid a strong rebound in global travel demand, partnering with a distributor with an extensive network is expected to help the airline increase passenger volumes and improve load factors on international routes.

Alongside passenger services, the national carrier is also expanding cooperation in air cargo through an agreement with Shanghai Wan Jun Aviation Service Co Ltd with a total value of up to $30 million.

The partnership aims to strengthen Vietnam Airlines’ sales network in key markets and facilitate cargo flows from China to major logistics hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore and India – all of which benefit from advanced infrastructure, strategic locations and growing technological capabilities.

The two sides will collaborate on sales activities, capacity sharing and the optimisation of cargo operations. The cooperation is expected to broaden distribution channels, improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the airline’s international cargo handling capacity.

They will also exchange expertise in logistics management and operations, contributing to improved performance in the cargo segment, which is playing an increasingly important role in the airline’s revenue structure.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates six routes connecting Việt Nam with major Chinese cities, including services linking Hà Nội and HCM City with Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with nearly 40 flights per week.

In 2025, the airline carried 661,000 passengers on these routes and expects the figure to reach nearly 780,000 in 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS