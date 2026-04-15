VPS targets record revenue this year

HÀ NỘI — VPS Securities plans record-high targets for 2026, aiming for revenue of VNĐ11.5 trillion (US$436.7 million) and pre-tax profit of VNĐ5.75 trillion, up 39 per cent and 29 per cent year-on-year, according to documents for its upcoming annual general meeting.

If achieved, both figures would mark the highest levels in the company's history.

The company also proposed to retain its entire profit for 2025, with no dividend distribution to shareholders, as part of its capital management strategy.

Its business plan is built on expectations that Việt Nam's stock market will continue to benefit from supportive underlying factors in 2026, including the anticipated market upgrade, improvements in trading infrastructure and the introduction of new products and mechanisms, such as extended trading hours or potential midday trading sessions.

Việt Nam's market is widely expected to be upgraded by FTSE Russell to emerging market status in September, while continuing efforts toward meeting MSCI criteria in by 2028. Following the upgrade, the market could attract an estimated $6 billion in foreign capital inflows, with further upside potential in subsequent years.

VPS Securities reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue of VNĐ2.52 trillion and pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ1.55 trillion, up 72 per cent and 68 per cent year-on-year, respectively. The results put the firm at about 27 per cent of its full-year profit target.

The firm's annual general meeting is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội on April 15. — BIZHUB