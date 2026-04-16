Việt Nam values US business community as trusted partner: NA Vice Chairwoman

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Thị Hồng on April 15 received a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), reaffirming Việt Nam’s strong appreciation of the US business community as a reliable partner in advancing the country’s economic priorities.

During the reception, Hồng stressed that Việt Nam regards the US as a leading partner and spoke highly of its consistent support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam. She highlighted the effective operation of the US business community and the USABC in particular, describing them as trusted partners with valuable resources to promote Việt Nam’s economic goals and priorities.

She expressed hope to advance bilateral ties in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of the people and businesses of both countries, while contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

For his part, USABC Interim President and CEO Brian McFeeters thanked the Vietnamese legislator for the meeting, noting it provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss cooperation, clarify regulatory and policy issues, and address obstacles faced by US investors in Việt Nam.

He expressed confidence that with close coordination of the NA, the Government and the business community in addressing institutional bottlenecks, Việt Nam would achieve strong breakthroughs and enter a phase of rapid, sustainable and high-quality development.

Representatives of USABC member companies shared views on investment and business policies in Việt Nam, voicing strong confidence in the country’s cooperation potential and investment environment. They also proposed measures to improve the legal and institutional framework, including administrative reform, and ensure greater transparency, consistency and stability in regulations to facilitate foreign investors.

Hồng reaffirmed that the Vietnamese NA consistently supports the development of Việt Nam–US relations, aiming to bring tangible benefits to both countries. She underlined ongoing efforts to build a stable, transparent and favourable legal and policy framework to enable foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to expand operations and make long-term investments in Việt Nam.

She affirmed that the legislature remains ready to listen to the concerns and recommendations of the business community regarding policies and laws.

She called on the USABC and its member enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam, particularly in strategic breakthrough areas such as human resources development, infrastructure, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as energy security. She also encouraged stronger cooperation with Vietnamese firms and greater technology transfer, especially in core technologies, to help Vietnam integrate more deeply into regional and global value chains.

Hong expressed hope that the USABC and US enterprises would support Việt Nam to successfully host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027 (APEC 2027), thus enhancing market openness, attracting more investments, and improving national competitiveness.

— VNA/VNS