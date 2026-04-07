Việt Nam – RoK expand industrial, energy cooperation in new phase

HÀ NỘI — Amid global supply chain restructuring and accelerating energy transition, Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are seeing new opportunities to deepen cooperation in industry, energy and strategic minerals, officials said during a recent meeting at the Ministry of Industry and Trade's headquarters.

Hùng highlighted positive results in bilateral industrial cooperation, citing joint initiatives such as the Việt Nam- Korea Technology Consultancy and Solutions Centre, technical support programmes, and the Việt Nam - RoK critical minerals supply chain centre project. He also encouraged the co-organisation of a minerals cooperation workshop to explore opportunities aligned with Việt Nam’s updated legal framework.

On trade, Hùng welcomed efforts that helped bilateral turnover reach US$17 billion in the first two months of 2026, up 25 per cent year-on-year, and called for continued coordination to achieve a more balanced trade value of $150 billion by 2030.

He proposed that both sides convene the 15th Việt Nam- RoK Joint Committee on Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the ninth meeting on the implementation of the Việt Nam - RoK Free Trade Agreement in 2026 to address challenges and promote cooperation.

Choi reaffirmed the RoK’s strong commitment to relations with Việt Nam and expressed interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in industry and energy. He voiced confidence that both sides would implement initiatives and prepare well for the forthcoming state visit, strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the Department of Vietnam Customs, bilateral trade reached $89.5 billion in 2025, up 9.6 per cent year-on-year. In the first two months of 2026, trade totalled $17 billion, including $5 billion in Việt Nam’s exports (up 17 per cent) and $12 billion in imports (up 29 per cent). — VNA/VNS