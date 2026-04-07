Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

HCM City posts strongest Q1 growth in five years

April 07, 2026 - 19:52
HCM City’s economy expanded by 8.27  per cent in the first quarter of 2026, the highest growth rate for the same period in the past five years, underscoring a sustained recovery and setting a solid foundation for faster expansion in the months ahead.

 

Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cái Mép Port system in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — HCM City’s economy expanded by 8.27  per cent in the first quarter of 2026, the highest growth rate for the same period in the past five years, underscoring a sustained recovery and setting a solid foundation for faster expansion in the months ahead.

According to the municipal Statistics Office, the services sector remained the main growth driver, rising 8.91 per cent and contributing 56 per cent to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth. Transport and logistics led the sector with a 12.18 per cent increase, highlighting the growing role of logistics in facilitating goods circulation and improving economic efficiency.

Retail and wholesale trade grew 8.85 per cent, reflecting continued expansion in overall demand, though at a slower pace than the broader services sector, suggesting domestic consumption is showing signs of moderation. Financial services rose 8.26 per cent, indicating improved capital absorption, despite credit growth remaining below the national average.

The industry-construction sector grew 7.73 per cent, contributing 32.6 per cent to GRDP growth, but still fell short of expectations. Industrial production rose 7.71 per cent, with manufacturing and processing up 8.46 per cent, continuing to serve as the key engine.

The index of industrial production (IIP) increased 11 per cent, while the four key industrial sectors expanded 13.6 per cent, driven notably by strong growth in chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

However, overall industrial growth was constrained by slower expansion in electricity production and distribution, which rose just 3.1 per cent due to declining thermal power output, and modest gains in mining as crude oil and gas production remained limited.

Investment remained a bright spot, with total social investment estimated at VNĐ141.8 trillion (nearly US$5.4 billion), up 10.7 per cent year-on-year. Public investment disbursement accelerated but reached only about 10.5 per cent of the annual plan.

The business environment stayed positive, with more than 13,600 newly established enterprises, alongside foreign direct investment inflows of nearly $2.9 billion, up 219.7 per cent.

Rising costs and prices, however, continued to pose challenges. The consumer price index increased 3.36 per cent in the first quarter, while industrial producer prices rose due to higher input costs. Service prices, particularly in transport and logistics, surged on the back of elevated energy costs, placing pressure on businesses, especially in manufacturing.

A survey showed that 31.6 per cent of enterprises reported more difficult business conditions compared to the previous quarter.

Surveys indicate a more optimistic outlook for the second quarter, with 43.5 per cent of businesses expecting better conditions, while the share of those anticipating difficulties fell to 22.9 per cent, particularly in sectors such as food processing, textiles, electronics and electrical equipment. — VNA/VNS

 

HCM City GRDP foreign investment export revenue

see also

More on this story

Economy

Indices recover despite low liquidity

Market breadth on HoSE was slightly positive with 161 advancers versus 140 decliners, but total trading value fell sharply to just over VNĐ15.1 trillion (US$575.3 million), down about 15 per cent from the previous session.
Economy

VNH orders three Airbus H225 helicopters

Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company and Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company will deploy the aircraft across offshore transport, search and rescue and utility missions, VNH said in a statement.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom