New programme opens global pathway for Vietnamese businesses

HÀ NỘI — A newly approved national programme is expected to create a stronger institutional corridor for Vietnamese enterprises to expand overseas, as the Government steps up efforts to deepen global economic integration.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has signed Decision 626/QĐ-TTg, approving the 'Going Global Programme' for the 2026-30 period.

The initiative is seen as a strategic move to support the private sector in increasing its international presence in a more comprehensive, effective and sustainable manner, while integrating more deeply into regional and global supply chains.

Under the programme, Việt Nam aims to build a pipeline of globally capable enterprises. By 2030, at least 10,000 businesses are expected to receive training on international investment and business operations, while 1,000 firms will be provided with consultancy support to develop overseas expansion strategies.

At least 100 enterprises will receive intensive, end-to-end support to invest abroad, with around 30 per cent of these ventures expected to take the form of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), reflecting a shift towards more sophisticated market entry strategies.

Another 100 businesses will be supported across the value chain – from R&D to production, distribution and global branding – enabling deeper participation in global supply chains. At least 20 large firms in strategic sectors are expected to lead in regional and global networks.

The programme prioritises digital trade, with at least 100 firms supported to operate on cross-border e-commerce platforms, including 10 targeting online export revenues above US$10 million. To achieve this, the Government will implement five key solutions – improving regulations, strengthening business capacity, promoting outward investment (particularly M&A), and boosting participation in global supply chains, with a strong focus on technology, data and innovation.

The programme focuses on removing institutional bottlenecks by streamlining procedures, improving access to finance, technology and market data, and aligning regulations with global standards to reduce risks for overseas expansion. It also promotes investment in high-value sectors where Việt Nam has advantages, including overseas distribution networks, warehouses, industrial zones, retail systems, and R&D and service hubs.

Priority will be given to innovative, tech-capable firms with scalable global models, including start-ups, especially those able to lead value chains. The policy comes as outbound investment rises sharply, with 48 new overseas projects worth $597.2 million in Q1 2026 – up 2.6 times year-on-year – alongside $22.8 million in additional capital for four existing projects, up 4.3 times.

Amid strong trade growth – with total turnover reaching $249.5 billion in Q1 2026, up 23 per cent year-on-year, and services rising to $9.1 billion in exports and $10.78 billion in imports – the programme is expected to unlock overseas opportunities, enhance competitiveness and elevate Việt Nam’s position in global value chains. — VNS