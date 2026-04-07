VNH orders three Airbus H225 helicopters

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Helicopter Corporation (VNH) said its subsidiaries have ordered three H225 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters to support the expansion of offshore energy operations and replace ageing aircraft.

Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company and Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company would deploy the aircraft across offshore transport, search and rescue and utility missions, VNH said in a statement.

The deal extends a partnership of more than four decades between VNH and Airbus Helicopters and aligns with the Vietnamese firm’s strategy to modernise its heavy helicopter fleet.

“The H225 has proven itself across our offshore missions, delivering the reliability, performance and safety we expect,” VNH CEO Kiều Đặng Hùng said, adding the aircraft would form the backbone of its future fleet.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Matthieu Louvot said the order highlighted the aircraft’s performance in demanding offshore environments and reaffirmed the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

The new helicopters will join VNH’s existing fleet of Super Puma and H155 models. The H225, the latest variant of the Super Puma family, is designed for long-range missions and heavy payloads, with advanced avionics and autopilot systems aimed at improving safety and reducing pilot workload.

More than 360 H225 and military H225M helicopters are in service globally, with over one million flight hours logged.— VNS