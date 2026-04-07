MoF proposes aviation, maritime fee exemptions through 2026 to ease cost pressures

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed exempting a range of fees in the aviation and maritime sectors from April 1 through the end of 2026, aiming to support businesses under pressure from volatile fuel prices.

Under a draft circular open for consultation, the proposed exemptions in the aviation sector would apply mainly to administrative procedures, including aircraft registration certification, appraisal of aircraft purchase and sale dossiers, and licensing examinations for flight crews, cabin staff and ground personnel.

The proposal does not cover service charges incorporated into airfares, such as passenger handling or security screening fees.

In the maritime sector, exemptions would target fees related to maritime safety services, anchorage use and port entry and exit.

The MoF said persistently high and fluctuating global fuel prices have put significant strain on the profit margins of aviation and shipping firms, necessitating urgent support measures.

It added that the policy is intended to reduce operating costs for businesses, help curb increases in transport fees and ensure the continuity of domestic and international supply chains.

Aviation and maritime transport are key to global trade, and rising costs in these sectors could lead to higher import prices and increased input costs for domestic production, the ministry said.

The proposed exemptions are also expected to help contain inflation and stabilise market prices, easing cost pressures on consumers.

The ministry estimates the measures could reduce State budget revenues by over VNĐ3.55 trillion (US$142 million), with the maritime sector accounting for roughly VNĐ3.33 trillion ($133 million) and aviation about VNĐ218 billion ($8.7 million).

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) also suggested a number of policy measures to reduce pressure on Việt Nam’s aviation industry amid complicated geopolitical developments and rising fuel prices.

These include a proposal to exempt 100 per cent of the environmental protection tax on aviation fuel until the end of May this year and to add aviation fuel to the list of goods eligible for a reduced value-added tax (VAT) from 10 per cent to a lower appropriate rate.

The authority also proposed allowing airlines to apply a fuel surcharge on domestic airfares, with a flexible adjustment mechanism based on fluctuations in Jet A-1 fuel prices.

In addition, it recommended reviewing and possibly adjusting the price cap on domestic air routes if necessary to help airlines maintain operations.

The agency also proposed cutting certain aviation service fees by 50 per cent, including landing and air navigation fees, similar to support measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS