FDI inflows to Việt Nam surge 42.9% in Q1

HÀ NỘI — Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam reached US$15.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 42.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, 904 newly licensed projects registered combined capital of $10.23 billion, marking a 6.4 per cent increase in the project number and a 2.4-fold rise in capital compared to the same period last year.

The manufacturing and processing sector continued to attract the lion’s share of new FDI, drawing $7.07 billion, equivalent to 69 per cent of the newly registered capital. It was followed by electricity, gas, water and air conditioner production and distribution, which secured $2.28 billion, accounting for 22.3 per cent. The remaining sectors posted $884.6 million, or 8.7 per cent.

Notably, the disbursed FDI in the January–March period was estimated at $5.41 billion, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year and the highest first-quarter figure recorded over the past five years.

Manufacturing and processing also dominated the disbursed capital, with $4.48 billion, representing 82.8 per cent of the total. Real estate saw $389.5 million disbursed (7.2 per cent) while electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioner production and distribution $196.1 million (3.6 per cent).

Among the 52 countries and territories with newly licensed projects, Singapore remained the largest investor with $5.32 billion, making up 52 per cent of total new capital. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with 3.68 billion (35.9 per cent), mainland China with $417.5 million (4.1 per cent), Hong Kong (China) with $256.8 million (2.5 per cent), Japan with 191.3 million (1.9 per cent), and the US with $91.3 million (0.9 per cent).

Meanwhile, 251 existing projects registered additional capital of $2.3 billion, down 55.1 per cent year-on-year.

Combining both newly registered and additional capital, the manufacturing and processing sector attracted $8.85 billion, accounting for 70.6 per cent of the total. Electricity, gas, water, and air conditioner production and distribution followed with $2.28 billion (18.2 per cent), while other sectors drew $1.4 billion (11.2 per cent).

Foreign investors also contributed capital to and purchased shares of local companies through 703 transactions worth $2.66 billion, up 2.3 times year-on-year. Of these, 158 transactions increased charter capital while 545 involved share acquisitions without capital expansion.

Via foreign investors' capital contributions and share purchases, investment in wholesale and retail trade, and repair of automobiles, motorcycles, and scooters reached $1.85 billion, accounting for 69.6 per cent of the total capital contribution. That in manufacturing and processing stood at $389.2 million, accounting for 14.6 per cent; and other sectors 421.1 million , or 15.8 per cent, according to the NSO. — VNA/VNS