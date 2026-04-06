Market falls for 3rd straight session

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market extended its corrective run for a third session on Monday, as selling pressure and cautious investor sentiment pushed the VN‑Index back toward the 1,675 level.

The VN‑Index, representing the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), slipped 9.05 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 1,674.99 points.

Trading on the southern exchange saw green only in the first few minutes of the morning session, with red dominating the remainder of the day.

The southern market breadth was decisively negative, with 238 decliners against 76 advancers. Liquidity continued to decline from the previous trade to below VNĐ20 trillion, with a trading value reaching nearly VNĐ18 trillion (US$679.3 million), equal to a trading volume of about 668 million shares.

The HNX‑Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) posted a steeper loss, down 1.47 per cent to 245.03 points. Over 59.7 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth more than VNĐ1.1 trillion.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks in terms of market capitalisation on HoSE, was largely flat, easing just 1.18 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 1,836.25 points, a sign that the large-cap basket retained some stability even as broader market weakness intensified.

Within the VN30 basket, decliners outnumbered gainers by two to one, with 18 down and 9 up.

Vinhomes (VHM), Techcombank (TCB), Sahabank (SHB) and VIX Securities (VIX) were among the primary weight drags, with VHM alone subtracting nearly 2 index points from the VN‑Index.

The oil and gas stocks also performed negatively, tumbling 3.68 per cent as many pillars fell around the 2–3 per cent range. Specifically, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR) and PV Drilling (PVD) declined nearly 3 per cent, while Petrolimex (PLX), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVT) and PetroVietnam Chemical and Services (PVC) fell close to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, gains in some selected blue‑chips, including LPBank (LPB), Vingroup (VIC), Vietcombank (VCB), BIDV (BID), Vinamilk (VNM) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG), acted as support and helped limit deeper declines. LPB led the bullish trend, hitting the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent.

Foreign investors continued to be net sellers, net selling VNĐ114.18 billion on HoSE. — BIZHUB/VNS