Incentives proposed to lure airlines to Long Thành International Airport

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has proposed fee discounts to encourage airlines to launch international flights from and to Long Thành International Airport, aiming to boost the new airport’s early operations and attract investment.

Under a draft circular recently released for public comment, airlines operating scheduled international flights to and from Long Thành and maintaining continuous service for at least 12 months would qualify for a 50 per cent reduction in take-off and landing charges.

The incentive would be valid for 24 months from the start of operations.

The proposal excludes carriers that had already operated at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport for at least 12 months before Long Thành begins commercial operations, which is expected by the end of this year.

In addition to Long Thành, the draft policy extends similar incentives to airlines operating scheduled flights at other newly opened airports in Việt Nam, including Quảng Trị Airport and Gia Bình International Airport.

The ministry said the preferential measures are expected not only to support airlines during the initial phase at new airports but also to attract investment and improve the efficiency of infrastructure in areas with strong growth potential.

The draft also proposes removing several aviation services from State price controls, including aviation security services, airport retail space leasing, essential airport services and franchising of aviation technical services. — VNS