Philippines sets deadline for importing 300,000 tonnes of rice

SINGAPORE — The Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) said about 300,000 metric tonnes of imported rice must arrive in the Philippines by February 28, as late shipments will be returned to their countries of origin.

Imported rice needs to arrive on or before the end of February so it does not coincide with the bulk of the harvest in March and April, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa told reporters on January 22.

De Mesa said the move aims to ensure that the importation would not significantly affect the upcoming local rice harvest, when domestic production peaks.

Any consignments arriving after the deadline would be denied release and sent back to their source country at the importer’s expense, he noted.

This follows the lifting of the four-month import ban, which began last September, officially marking the country’s return to the international rice market at the start of the year. — VNA/VNS Photo