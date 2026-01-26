Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Philippines sets deadline for importing 300,000 tonnes of rice

January 26, 2026 - 14:48
Imported rice needs to arrive on or before the end of February so it does not coincide with the bulk of the harvest in March and April, according to the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa.
Rice dealers display rice and their prices at Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila. — Photo philstar.com)

SINGAPORE — The Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) said about 300,000 metric tonnes of imported rice must arrive in the Philippines by February 28, as late shipments will be returned to their countries of origin.

Imported rice needs to arrive on or before the end of February so it does not coincide with the bulk of the harvest in March and April, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa told reporters on January 22.

De Mesa said the move aims to ensure that the importation would not significantly affect the upcoming local rice harvest, when domestic production peaks.

Any consignments arriving after the deadline would be denied release and sent back to their source country at the importer’s expense, he noted.

This follows the lifting of the four-month import ban, which began last September, officially marking the country’s return to the international rice market at the start of the year. — VNA/VNS Photo

tax cut rice export the Philippines Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Economy

Biometric surge powers digital banking overhaul

As the country identified breakthroughs in science – technology and innovation as a key driver of national progress, the mastery and adoption of biometric technologies must go hand in hand with safeguarding public trust and data security.
Economy

Cashew exports surpass $5 billion for the first time

With a record export value of over US$5.2 billion in 2025, cashews surpassed the $5 billion mark for the first time, becoming Việt Nam’s third-largest agricultural export after coffee and fruits & vegetables, according to the Vietnam Customs.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom