More than 1 million businesses nationwide in operation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has crossed a symbolic threshold, with the number of operating businesses nationwide surpassing one million, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO), underlining the growing weight of the business sector in the economy.

The milestone reflects not only an increase in the number of enterprises but also a gradual recovery in the production and business environment, signalling stronger confidence among firms after a challenging period.

The NSO released an analytical report on business development last year on Monday, highlighting the impact of recent policy changes. The issuance of Resolution No 68 on private-sector development, which introduced a range of breakthrough measures, has opened up new development space for businesses, the agency said.

As a result, the private sector and the broader business community have recorded an unprecedented surge, reflected in a sharp rise in newly registered enterprises and in those resuming operations.

In concrete terms, nearly 297,500 businesses entered the market last year, up 27.4 per cent year on year and 1.3 times the number of businesses exiting the market.

Of these, almost 195,100 were newly established, with total registered capital of VNĐ1.9 quadrillion, representing increases of 24.1 per cent in both number and registered capital.

At the same time, more than 102,300 businesses resumed operations, up 34.3 per cent compared with 2024. This marked a record-high increase, clearly reflecting strong vitality and increasingly reinforced business confidence.

Total additional registered capital injected into the economy last year reached nearly VNĐ6.4 quadrillion, up 77.8 per cent from 2024. Within this, additional registered capital from existing businesses exceeded VNĐ4.4 quadrillion, a surge of 118.3 per cent.

The expansion in capital scale suggests that businesses are identifying new opportunities and recognising the market’s potential.

However, the overall picture still contains grey areas. The number of businesses temporarily suspending operations rose to 114,400, up 14.3 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, 76,900 businesses ceased operations while awaiting dissolution procedures, an increase of 0.9 per cent, and 35,900 businesses completed dissolution procedures, up 66.1 per cent. On average, about 18,900 businesses exited the market each month. — VNS