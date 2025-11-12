Coal industry looks for breakthroughs in final months of the year

HÀ NỘI — Last month's revenue of Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) reached approximately VNĐ12.3 trillion (US$470 million), bringing the total revenue to VNĐ136 trillion for the first 10 months of the of the year.

It has paid VNĐ1.3 trillion to the State budget in October, bringing the total to VNĐ20.9 trillion in ten months.

A Vinacomin representative shared their forecast for the remainder of the year, noting that international political and economic conditions were expected to remain volatile, alumina prices were trending down and coal consumption might still face difficulties.

In this context, the corporation has set its goal to closely follow its operational plan, maintain stable production, and boost product consumption.

Accordingly, Vinacomin's production plan for November details several key targets. The corporation aims to extract 3.35 million tonnes of coal, produce 3.75 million tonnes, and consume 4.7 million tonnes.

For alumina, the plan is to produce 113,000 tonnes and consume 109,000 tonnes. Regarding copper concentrate, the target is to extract 4,000 tonnes and consume 2,500 tonnes.

Overall, the consolidated revenue for the entire group is expected to reach VNĐ16.1 trillion. — VNS