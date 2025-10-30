MoIT released draft 'Go Global' Programme

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has launched plans to propel Việt Nam’s private sector onto the global stage with the draft 'Go Global' Programme for 2026–2035, unveiled at the Trade Promotion Conference held on Wednesday as part of the 2025 Autumn Fair.

The initiative aims to strengthen international trade, investment, and e-commerce while positioning Vietnamese enterprises as key players in global value chains.

The conference took place at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, and was linked online with Việt Nam’s overseas trade offices. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân, Director General of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) Vũ Bá Phú, and Deputy Director General of the Department of Planning, Finance and Enterprise Management Mai Thu Hiền attended, alongside representatives from industry associations, enterprises, and local authorities.

Deputy Director General Mai Thị Thu Hiền explained that the Go Global Programme is being developed under Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development, aiming to transform the private sector into a major engine of growth. She noted that the concept mirrors strategies adopted by advanced economies such as the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to promote exports, technology, and cultural exchange abroad.

After nearly four decades of reform, Việt Nam ranks among the world’s top 20 exporters and one of the ten most open economies, with nearly one million private enterprises contributing around 30 per cent of total exports. Yet, global expansion remains constrained by reliance on FDI-led exports, limited outward investment, and a lack of internationally recognised Vietnamese brands.

“To strengthen Việt Nam’s presence on the world stage, we must shift from participation to proactive creation within global value chains,” Hiền said. The Go Global Programme seeks to foster this transformation by supporting Vietnamese multinational enterprises and helping small and medium-sized firms access foreign markets through trade, investment, and cross-border e-commerce.

The draft programme outlines two major directions: shifting Việt Nam’s approach to integration from passive to proactive, and empowering the private sector as the driving force in internationalisation. Specific targets include raising the private sector’s share of national exports to 50–60 per cent by 2030, establishing 20 large enterprises leading global value chains and 30 medium-sized firms pioneering niche markets, and expanding outward investment in major economic centres.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said industry associations, enterprises, and international organisations may voice their comments on the draft so that the programme can be finalised and submitted to the Prime Minister for approval in 2025.

Implementation will take place in three phases from 2026 to 2035: building the initial ecosystem, piloting projects, and full-scale integration. The programme focuses on developing global market strategies, supporting internationally compliant corporate governance, nurturing globally minded entrepreneurs, and creating a national Go Global Portal and business support network.

The Ministry plans to offer specialised training, consulting, and information on international standards, pilot overseas investment models – prioritising mergers and acquisitions – and promote cross-border e-commerce to help smaller firms expand globally at lower cost. Efforts will also target improving export credit, logistics networks, and overseas distribution systems to facilitate Việt Nam’s external growth.

Held as part of the inaugural Vietnam Golden Autumn Fair (VGAF 2025) from October 25 to November 4 at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre, the event underscored the Ministry’s commitment to accompany Vietnamese enterprises in their next phase of integration, exporting value, innovation, and brand identity to the world. — VNS