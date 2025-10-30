SSI reports sharp profit growth in Q3 2025

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation (HoSE: SSI) has announced its separate financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting total revenue of VNĐ4.1 trillion (US$155.6 million) and pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.78 trillion (US$67.5 million), year-on-year increases of 107 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2025, SSI recorded revenue of VNĐ9.4 trillion ($356.8 million) and pre-tax profit of VNĐ4.07 trillion ($154.5 million), fulfilling 97 per cent and 96 per cent of its full-year targets approved by the Annual General Meeting.

As of September 30, 2025, the company’s total assets stood at VNĐ99.7 trillion ($3.78 billion), while owner’s equity reached VNĐ30.3 trillion, representing increases of 37.4 per cent and 16.7 per cent year to date, respectively. The trailing returns on equity and assets in Q3 were 12.7 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Securities services remained a key revenue driver, contributing VNĐ1.95 trillion in Q3, or 47 per cent of total revenue. Revenue from brokerage, custody, and investment advisory reached VNĐ944 billion, up 83 per cent from the previous quarter.

Market liquidity in the third quarter averaged VNĐ39.6 trillion per session, a 79.6 per cent increase compared with Q2. SSI maintained its position among the top two brokerage firms on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, with a market share of 11.82 per cent, up 0.97 percentage points quarter on quarter.

Revenue from margin lending and receivables amounted to VNĐ1 trillion, up 21 per cent from Q2. The company’s margin loan and advanced payment balance exceeded VNĐ39.2 trillion, rising 50.6 per cent year to date.

Principal investment activities generated VNĐ2 trillion in revenue, up 42 per cent from the previous quarter, accounting for 49.2 per cent of total revenue. SSI’s investment portfolio continued to expand, with a strategic focus on fixed-income assets issued by credit institutions.

Treasury operations contributed VNĐ135 billion in revenue, slightly declining from the previous quarter.

Revenue from investment banking and other activities totalled VNĐ6 billion. In Q3, SSI acted as advisor and distributor for several major IPOs and capital-raising transactions. With favourable market conditions expected in the final months of 2025, the company remains confident in completing additional successful deals. — VNS