Fair bridges people and business

The Golden Autumn Fair is drawing crowds with its vibrant mix of innovation, culture and business in Hà Nội. Thousands of stalls from across Việt Nam are showcasing a multitude of goods from robotics and handicrafts to agricultural products, featuring the best of Vietnamese creativity and industry.
Within the framework of the Golden Autumn Fair 2025, the Việt Nam-New Zealand trade, investment and business promotion conference recently took place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội. It provided an opportunity for both countries' businesses to build connections, paving the way for deeper and more diverse regional economic cooperation.
Cần Thơ wishes to strengthen cooperation with Chinese partners in science, technology and innovation, industry, high-tech agriculture, agricultural processing, transport, and urban infrastructure development.
Việt Nam’s strong commitment to comprehensive reforms and positive growth outlook are drawing increasing attention from international investors, according to VinaCapital Group, one of the country’s leading investment management firms.
The ALPHA30 group had total assets of nearly VNĐ2.43 quadrillion ($92.29 billion), employing around 540,000 workers and generating over VNĐ1.1 quadrillion in total revenue, equivalent to 9.5 per cent of Việt Nam’s nominal GDP.
Olam Food Ingredients (ofi), a leading global supplier of food and beverage ingredients, was recognised at the 14th Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) Golden Cashew Rendezvous and the 35th Vinacas Anniversary Celebration for its significant role in driving Viet Nam's success in cashew processing, transforming into a global standard for sustainable, high-value processing.
The key advantage of this breakthrough lies in its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with existing global fuel supply systems, minimising disruption and additional costs to current energy and fuel industries.