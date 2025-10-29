Politics & Law
Economy

Fair bridges people and business

October 29, 2025 - 18:31
The Golden Autumn Fair is drawing crowds with its vibrant mix of innovation, culture and business in Hà Nội. Thousands of stalls from across Việt Nam are showcasing a multitude of goods from robotics and handicrafts to agricultural products, featuring the best of Vietnamese creativity and industry.

Economy

Chance for cooperation

Within the framework of the Golden Autumn Fair 2025, the Việt Nam-New Zealand trade, investment and business promotion conference recently took place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội. It provided an opportunity for both countries' businesses to build connections, paving the way for deeper and more diverse regional economic cooperation.

