Digital finance to power Việt Nam’s economic growth, inclusion: IFC conference

HCM CITY — Digital finance is emerging as a key driver of Việt Nam’s economic transformation as the country strives to achieve high-income status by 2045, create millions of new jobs, and expand access to finance for all, experts said at a conference in HCM City on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Digital Financial Inclusion Conference 2025, Phạm Thanh Hà, deputy governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV), said that as the country moves toward launching international financial centres later this year, building a modern, trusted, and globally connected financial ecosystem will be critical.

“Digital finance is central to this vision, enabling secure transactions, expanding business access to capital, and strengthening cross-border connectivity,” he said.

“By promoting innovation responsibly and aligning with global standards, Việt Nam can become a competitive regional hub where digital finance supports sustainable growth and inclusion.”

Thomas Jacobs, IFC country manager for Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, said digital finance was not only driving innovation but also enabling broader economic transformation.

“With the right mix of technology, sound regulation, and targeted investment, Việt Nam can foster a dynamic fintech sector that enhances competitiveness, supports MSME growth and entrepreneurship, creates quality jobs, and ensures financial services are accessible to everyone,” he said.

The two-day conference, co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in partnership with the State Bank of Việt Nam, has brought together policymakers, central bankers, and industry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss how digital innovation can strengthen financial inclusion, productivity, and sustainable growth.

Việt Nam’s digital finance ecosystem has expanded rapidly, supported by the National Financial Inclusion Strategy and a new fintech sandbox decree that allows banks and technology firms to pilot innovative solutions in a controlled setting.

According to the World Bank Group’s Global Findex 2025, more than 70 per cent of Vietnamese adults now have a bank account, and 62 per cent use digital payments, reflecting growing financial connectivity driven by internet access that reaches 80 per cent of the population.

Speakers from across the region, including representatives from central banks, fintech firms, and institutions such as HSBC, Techcombank, and the Bank for International Settlements, are discussing how technologies like AI-powered credit scoring, open banking, and digital ID integration can expand access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and underserved communities.

Supported by the Australian Government and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the event highlights the region’s growing momentum toward open finance and responsible data use.

With ongoing efforts in open banking pilot programmes and national ID integration, experts said Việt Nam is well-positioned to become a leader in digital finance and inclusive growth in the Mekong region. — VNS